DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (TIPH LN) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 110.3617 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5341308 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN LEI Code: 549300E16EJHSDOWGC76 Sequence No.: 421307 EQS News ID: 2292678 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)