Kaltura Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire PathFactory.ai, Advancing Its Mission to Power Rich, Agentic Digital Experiences

New York, New York, March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire PathFactory, a leader in AI-driven content intelligence, personalization and conversation automation for enterprises. The acquisition is intended to further accelerate Kaltura's evolution from a video experience platform into a complete agentic digital experiences platform that engages customers, employees, learners, and audiences.

PathFactory enables organizations to understand user behavior, context, and intent, and to automatically assemble and sequence personalized digital experiences that utilize all data and media types and that are designed to drive engagement and business outcomes. Its solutions are primarily used by enterprise marketing and go-to-market teams to power personalized content journeys and conversational experiences.

PathFactory powers intelligent digital journeys for over 100 enterprise customers including leading global brands such as Nvidia, Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, and LG. In Q4 2025, it was recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave for Conversation Automation Solutions for B2B, reflecting PathFactory's strong market positioning in the emerging agentic AI automation market.

Kaltura expects the acquisition to expand the applicability of its platform across a broader range of agentic engagement scenarios, including:

Customer-facing marketing, sales, enablement, and support experiences

Employee recruiting, onboarding, training, and internal communications

Personalized teaching, tutoring, and certification

Interactive audience engagement in media, telecom, and live events

By adding PathFactory's AI-powered content intelligence, conversational AI, and journey orchestration capabilities to Kaltura's rich media infrastructure and interactive avatar experiences, Kaltura intends to?gradually?provide organizations with an integrated platform?to:?

Create rich and interactive media content, at scale

Manage and govern enterprise content libraries

Apply intelligence to understand user behavior and intent



Dynamically sequence personalized content and interactions

Deliver conversational, multimodal, rich-media-infused agentic experiences

Kaltura believes that the combination of rich media infrastructure, conversational AI, and journey-level intelligence will help organizations move beyond static, one-size-fits-all digital touchpoints toward contextual, outcome-oriented digital experiences that are personalized at scale.

Following this acquisition, and the recent acquisition of eSelf.ai, Kaltura's platform will combine intelligent AI-based rich media content creation, enterprise-grade content and user management, and outcome-oriented, conversational, agentic experiences across digital touchpoints. Kaltura believes this positions the company strongly within emerging categories, such as conversation automation, avatar-based video, agentic AI, and intelligent content orchestration.

Under the terms of the acquisition agreement and subject to customary closing conditions, Kaltura expects to acquire PathFactory for approximately $22 million in cash, and for the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2026.

"Our mission has evolved from powering video experiences to powering rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys. PathFactory adds an important layer of agentic journey intelligence to our platform - enabling deeper understanding of user context and intent, and dynamic orchestration of personalized engagement paths," said Ron Yekutiel, Co-Founder, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Kaltura. "Together with our rich media foundation, and the eSelf-based agentic avatars that were made generally available last week and avatar-video generation suite whose beta version was released today, we believe this positions Kaltura at the forefront of the agentic digital experience landscape."

Mr. Yekutiel added "We are excited to welcome the PathFactory team and to build on the strong relationships they have established in the market. We look forward to continuing to support and serve their esteemed customers, and to further empower them with additional synergistic capabilities and use cases."

Dev Ganesan, Chief Executive Officer of PathFactory, said: "We are excited to join forces with Kaltura at a time when organizations are rethinking digital engagement in the age of AI. PathFactory has focused on helping enterprises understand user intent and orchestrate personalized journeys. By combining our journey intelligence with Kaltura's rich media infrastructure and global enterprise footprint, we believe we can accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers. We are proud of what our team has built and enthusiastic about the opportunity to scale it together with Kaltura."



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About Kaltura

Kaltura's mission is to power rich, agentic digital experiences across organizational journeys for customers, employees, learners, and audiences. Its platform combines intelligent content creation, enterprise-grade content management and intelligence, and multimodal conversational engagement capabilities. Kaltura serves leading enterprises, financial institutions, educational institutions, media and telecom providers, and other organizations worldwide. For more information, visit www.corp.kaltura.com.



About PathFactory

PathFactory provides AI-driven content journey orchestration and conversation automation solutions that enable organizations to deliver personalized digital experiences aligned with user context and intent. Its platform is used by enterprise marketing and go-to-market teams to improve engagement and accelerate pipeline performance.







