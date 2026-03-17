Adnex Group Berhad Celebrates Successful ACE Market Debut with 25% Premium

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Adnex Group Berhad (" Adnex " or the " Group ") which is primarily involved in the provision of interior fit-out services, made its debut today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). The Group's shares opened at RM0.25 per share, representing a 25% premium over its initial public offering ("IPO") price of RM0.20 per share, reflecting strong investor confidence in Adnex's operational track record, established client base, and clear roadmap for sustainable growth.

(From L-R) Ms. Yeo Jie Yin, Independent Non-Executive Director of Adnex Group Berhad; Ms. Cheong Woon Chee, Independent Non-Executive Director of Adnex Group Berhad; Mr. Lee Yo-Hunn, Chief Executive Officer of Public Bank Investment Berhad; Mr. Kan Wai Chun, Non-Independent Executive Director / Managing Director of Adnex Group Berhad; Mr. Kan Wai Peng, Non-Independent Executive Director of Adnex Group Berhad; Dato' Sr Mohd Zaid Bin Zakaria, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Adnex Group Berhad; Dr. Soon Fong Piew, Independent Non-Executive Director of Adnex Group Berhad

Adnex Group Berhad is listed under the stock name " ADNEX " with the stock code " 0396 ".

With a heritage of more than two decades through its principal subsidiary Adnex Interior Solution Sdn. Bhd. , the Group has grown into a trusted name in Malaysia's interior fit-out industry. Adnex provides comprehensive interior fit-out solutions including design realisation, project management, and turnkey delivery for corporate offices, F&B outlets, sales galleries, and commercial spaces. The Group's reputation for quality workmanship, punctual delivery, and design precision has enabled it to serve both local and multinational corporations across Malaysia.

Through its IPO, Adnex raised RM18.10 million via the issuance of 90.50 million new shares at RM0.20 per share, while an additional 39.50 million existing shares were offered for sale to selected Bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, Malaysia ("MITI").

The proceeds from the Public Issue will be utilised as follows:

RM6.40 million for business expansion, including expansion of corporate office and establishment of branch offices in other states in Malaysia, upgrade and enhancement of digital infrastructure, as well as expansion into international markets;

RM3.00 million for performance bonds for existing and future interior fit-out projects;

RM1.20 million for repayment of bank borrowings;

RM3.90 million for working capital requirements; and

RM3.60 million for estimated listing expenses.

Mr. Kan Wai Chun, Managing Director of Adnex Group Berhad commented, "Today's listing is a proud milestone for all of us at Adnex, and it signifies not the end of our journey, but the start of an exciting new chapter as a public listed company. The proceeds raised from our IPO will support the next phase of Adnex's development by strengthening our working capital, supporting ongoing and future projects, and enhancing operational capabilities. We have also laid the groundwork for future expansion into East Malaysia and selected overseas markets. As we embark on this new journey, the Board and management remain fully committed to strengthening Adnex's position as a reliable interior fit-out services provider while delivering sustainable long-term value to our shareholders and stakeholders."

Public Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter, and Sole Placement Agent for this IPO.

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ABOUT ADNEX GROUP BERHAD

Adnex Group Berhad ("Adnex" or the "Group") is an interior fit-out services provider with over 20 years of experience through its principal subsidiary, Adnex Interior Solution Sdn. Bhd., established in 2004. The Group provides comprehensive interior fit-out services, including interior fit-out works and turnkey fit-out services for corporate offices, F&B outlets and sales galleries. Headquartered in Shah Alam, Adnex has built a strong reputation for quality craftsmanship, reliability, and timely execution, serving both local and multinational corporations. The Group continues to strengthen its market presence and is expected to expand into East Malaysia and selected overseas markets, supported by its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth within Malaysia's evolving built environment sector.

For more information, visit https://adnexinterior.com/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Adnex Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Adnex Group Berha

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/adnex-group-berhad-celebrates-successful-ace-market-debut-with-2-1148442