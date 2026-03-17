Volvo Trucks North America: Giant order: Volvo lands major 400-truck deal

Greensboro, N.C., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEL, one of the U.S.'s largest fleet leasing providers, has placed an order for 400 Volvo VNLs - Volvo Trucks North America's new flagship model for long-haul transport. This marks one of the largest Volvo VNL orders to date.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee, TEL operates one of the largest fleet leasing programs in the country, providing heavy-duty trucks to fleets and owner operators across North America.

Their investment in 400 Volvo VNL 860 sleepers is one of the largest to date for Volvo Trucks North America and reflects a growing trend among major transport companies to upgrade their fleets to improve fuel economy, safety, driver comfort and uptime.

"This significant order for the all-new Volvo VNL reflects the confidence fleets have in our flagship platform," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "One year into production, the real-world performance of the new VNL is delivering measurable results in fuel efficiency, safety and driver comfort. With 400 Volvo VNL 860 sleepers entering service through TEL's leasing program, we are putting premium long-haul experiences into the hands of drivers across North America."

Designed for fuel efficiency

The all-new Volvo VNL was engineered for optimal fuel efficiency, delivering up to a 10% improvement over the previous model through advanced aerodynamics and powertrain refinements.

Production began in October 2024 at the New River Valley assembly plant in Dublin, Virginia, and approximately 15,000 new VNLs are now in commercial traffic across the U.S. and Canada.

"The Volvo VNL 860 brings a distinct combination of innovation, safety and efficiency that complements the rest of our fleet extremely well. This gives our customers more choice and flexibility while maintaining the high standards they expect from TEL," said Aaron Thompson, Vice President of Asset Management for TEL.

"TEL has been a trusted provider to the transportation industry for over 20 years," Thompson continued. "We are committed to investing in equipment that supports our owner-operators and fleets in a way that gives them the lowest total cost to operate. Adding Volvo to our leasing lineup is a natural next step for TEL."

About TEL

TEL was founded in 2004 and has grown into one of the largest fleet leasing providers in the United States. The company offers Class 8 sleepers and day cabs from leading original equipment manufacturers, along with flatbed, refrigerated, and dry van trailer options. TEL's fleet leasing strategies are designed to help carriers and private fleets scale efficiently while protecting cash flow, with equipment turned at optimal utilization points to deliver high-value inventory to owner-operators and fleets nationwide.

To learn more about Volvo Trucks North America, visit the company?website.?

High-resolution images associated with this press release and others are available at? https://press.volvotrucks.us/.

For further information, please contact:

Allison Scudder

Public Relations Manager

336.833.4679

allison.scudder@volvo.com

Volvo Trucks North America, headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, is one of the leading heavy-duty truck manufacturers in North America. Its Uptime Services commitment is delivered by a network of nearly 400 authorized dealers across North America and the 24/7 Volvo Trucks Uptime Center. Every Volvo truck is assembled in the Volvo Trucks New River Valley manufacturing facility in Dublin, Virginia, which meets the internationally recognized ISO 9001 standard for quality, 14001 standard for environmental care and holds a dual ISO 50001/Superior Energy Performance certification at the platinum level, indicating a sustained excellence in energy management. Volvo Trucks North America provides complete transport solutions for its customers, offering a full range of diesel, alternative-fuel and all-electric vehicles, and is part of the Volvo Trucks global organization.

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for discerning professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,200 service points in about 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 12 countries across the globe. In 2025 approximately 120,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks' work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.