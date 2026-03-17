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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 09:54 Uhr
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Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S: Annual Report 2025

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 586
March 17th, 2026

ANNUAL REPORT FOR GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2025

The annual report for the fiscal year 2025 was reviewed and approved at the Board of Directors meeting today. The Board of Directors announces the following consolidated financial statements for 2025 set for approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 15th, 2026.

The annual report 2025 has the following key figures:

The Group realized a revenue of DKK 143,6 million (2024: DKK 131,0 million).

Gross profit totalled DKK 39,5 million (2024: DKK 34,4 million), equal to a gross profit margin of 27,5% (2024: 26,3%).

EBITDA was DKK 17,3 million (2024: DKK 9,5 million).

Profit before tax for the year totalled DKK 11,3 million (2024: DKK 3,3 million).

The revenue, EBITDA and profit before tax figures are in line with the previously announced outlook (guidance) to the market.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32
Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
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