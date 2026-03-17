From Bedroom Startup to Multi-State Firm: Razavi Law Group Founder Ali Razavi Inspires Future Lawyers at UCLA

Razavi Law Group's founder shares his journey from launching a law firm at 26 to building a multi-state practice while encouraging aspiring attorneys to pursue entrepreneurship in law.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Ali Razavi , founder of Razavi Law Group Personal Injury Lawyers , returned to UCLA to speak at the Iranian UCLA Pre-Law Society conference, sharing his journey from determined student to founder of an experienced personal injury law firm representing accident victims across multiple states.

Addressing a room filled with aspiring attorneys, Razavi spoke about perseverance, entrepreneurship, and the realities of building a law firm from the ground up. Today, Razavi Law Group is widely recognized for providing strong legal representation for accident victims, particularly individuals injured in serious vehicle collisions.

A UCLA Beginning

Razavi's legal journey began at UCLA , where he graduated at the top of his class. Despite his academic success, he told students that the path to becoming a successful personal injury lawyer is rarely straightforward.

"Law school and building a career in law are both incredibly challenging," Razavi told the audience. "But if you believe in yourself and stay committed, opportunities will follow."

After completing his undergraduate studies at UCLA, Ali Razavi attended Chapman University School of Law , where he quickly became a leader within the student community. While at Chapman, he served as President of the Iranian Student Law Society and founded the Solo Practitioner Law Society, an organization dedicated to helping law students interested in launching their own practices.

Those early leadership experiences would later influence the entrepreneurial mindset that helped Razavi build Razavi Law Group Personal Injury Lawyers.

Starting a Law Firm at 26

At just 26 years old, Razavi took a bold step that many young attorneys might hesitate to take: he opened his own law firm out of his bedroom.

With limited resources but strong determination, Razavi began building a practice focused on helping injured individuals recover after serious accidents. As a Los Angeles personal injury lawyer and car accident lawyer in Los Angeles, he dedicated his early career to helping people navigate the aftermath of devastating collisions and catastrophic injuries.

"It all started with the words, I can do this," Razavi shared with students.

His first major breakthrough came when he secured a significant settlement in a car crash case. Instead of spending the money, Razavi reinvested the entire settlement into growing the firm-hiring staff, expanding operations, and improving services for clients seeking justice after serious injuries.

That decision became the foundation for what would eventually become one of the fastest-growing personal injury law firms serving accident victims.

The Rise of the "Who Hurt You" Attorneys

Today, Razavi Law Group Personal Injury Lawyers operates nine offices across five states, helping injury victims recover compensation after serious accidents.

The firm has built a strong reputation as the "Who Hurt You" attorneys, a name that reflects their mission: holding negligent parties accountable and helping injured clients rebuild their lives. Known by many as t he "Who Hurt You" lawyers , the firm focuses heavily on representing victims of serious crashes as a trusted car accident lawyer team.

Through its expansion, Razavi Law Group has recovered millions of dollars in settlements and verdicts for injured clients and continues to grow as an experienced personal injury law firm committed to protecting the rights of accident victims.

Expanding Advocacy: "Who Fired You" Employment Law

In addition to personal injury representation, Razavi Law Group has expanded its services to include employment law , helping workers stand up to unlawful workplace practices. Under the firm's bold "Who Fired You" slogan, the firm advocates for employees who have been wrongfully terminated , discriminated against , or subjected to unlawful workplace conditions.

This expansion reflects the firm's broader mission-helping individuals who have been harmed, whether by negligence on the road or unfair treatment in the workplace.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Lawyers

During his talk at UCLA, Razavi encouraged students to pursue their ambitions with confidence and resilience.

"Starting a firm from my bedroom was intimidating," Ali Razavi said. "But every major achievement begins with believing in yourself and taking that first step."

For the future lawyers attending the UCLA conference , Razavi's story served as a reminder that success in law does not always follow a traditional path.

What began with a young attorney, a laptop, and the words "I can do this" has grown into Razavi Law Group Personal Injury Lawyers , a multi-state experienced personal injury law firm dedicated to delivering results and providing trusted legal representation for accident victims and employees seeking justice throughout California and beyond.

CONTACT:

Razavi Law Group

(949) 500-1926

media@razavilawgroup.com

SOURCE: Razavi Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-bedroom-startup-to-multi-state-firm-razavi-law-group-founde-1146615