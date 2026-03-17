Wirtek A/S: Wirtek announces expectations for 2026 and audited results for 2025

Company Announcement no. 1/2026

17 March 2026

This announcement contains inside information

Wirtek's Board of Directors hereby publishes the expectations for 2026 following the completion of the budgeting process and the annual customer negotiations.

DKKm 2026 2025 Growth Revenue 65.0 - 70.0 64.3 1% - 9% EBITDA 3.0 - 6.0 1.7 76% - 253%

Expectations for 2026

For 2026, Wirtek expects revenue in the range of DKK 65.0 million to DKK 70.0 million, corresponding to growth of approximately 1% to 9% compared to revenue of DKK 64.3 million in 2025. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 3.0 million to DKK 6.0 million, representing an increase of approximately 76% to 253% compared to EBITDA of DKK 1.7 million in 2025., corresponding to an EBITDA-margin in the range of 4,3% - 9.2%.

The expectations reflect a continued cautious market environment, particularly within the Services business, where customer demand remains influenced by macroeconomic uncertainty and ongoing productivity initiatives. At the same time, the outlook assumes a gradual stabilisation in activity levels during the year.

In parallel, Wirtek will continue to prioritise investments in AI-related capabilities and in the development and commercialisation of its Solutions business. While these initiatives are expected to support the Group's long-term growth trajectory and margin profile, they will also require continued disciplined execution and cost management in the near term.

Audited results for 2025

The financial results for 2025 have been audited. Revenue of DKK 64.3m and EBITDA of DKK 1.7m are within the latest announced expectations (see company announcement no. 12/2025).

Wirtek publishes its 2025 annual report on 18 March 2026.

Contact information

Michael Aaen, CEO, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2529 7575, E-mail: ir@wirtek.com

Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg, Denmark, www.wirtek.com

Niels Jernes Vej 10, 9220 Aalborg, Denmark, www.wirtek.com Kent Mousten Sørensen, Chairman, Wirtek A/S, Phone: +45 2125 9001

Pernille Friis Andersen, HC Andersen Capital, Certified Advisor, E-mail: pernille@hcandersencapital.dk

About Wirtek

Wirtek A/S is a Danish IT Services and Solutions company delivering software development, embedded engineering, R&D, quality assurance, and testing services to clients worldwide. We specialise in key industries such as Energy, Wireless Communication, Automation & IoT, and Digitalisation, where emerging technologies drive rapid innovation. In addition, Wirtek offers a growing portfolio of proprietary solutions tailored to the Energy and IoT sectors.

At Wirtek, we prioritise long-term client relationships, with some lasting more than a decade. We believe that strong partnerships are as critical as technical excellence in achieving sustainable success. Wirtek operates from offices in Denmark, Romania, and Portugal, and has been listed on Nasdaq First North Copenhagen since 2006.

Ticker Code: WIRTEK (DK0060040913)