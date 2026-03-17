Action Sustainability: Mobile first multilingual learning app tackles training barriers on site

First release focuses on Fairness, Inclusion & Respect for site workers

Fairness, Inclusion & Respect content funded by the CITB Industry Impact Fund

content funded by the Delivered in partnership with Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, Barratt, M-Group, Hill Group, Transport for London, Places for London, LLDC, OPDC and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

and The app is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

LONDON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supply Chain Sustainability School ("the School") has launched a brand-new learning app designed specifically for site workers, with Fairness, Inclusion and Respect (FIR) as the first topic available and more content areas planned for release in 2026 and beyond.

The app tackles well-known barriers to training access on site - limited time, varied language needs and minimal digital access. Workers can simply log in with a mobile phone number, giving them instant access to practical, no-jargon learning that fits the pace of site life.

The app launches with six Fairness, Inclusion and Respect modules, expanding to thirteen later in the year. These modules focus on developing a better culture for all who work on site by fostering the values of fairness, inclusion and respect. Each module is under five minutes, available in English, Bulgarian, Lithuanian, Polish, Punjabi and Romanian, and includes a short quiz to reinforce key behaviours. Every module features real site workers and real scenarios, developed with direct insight from people working on the tools to ensure relevance and impact.

Dana James-Edwards, Head of Fairness Inclusion and Respect (FIR) at the Supply Chain Sustainability School, said: "This app has been created through partnership and collaboration across the industry and is more than just a learning platform - it's a catalyst for change. Whether it's understanding difference, learning how to speak up to call out poor behaviour, or strengthening team culture, site workers now have access to simple, on-the-go content that helps build respectful and inclusive workplaces, in the palm of their hands."

Tim Balcon, CEO of CITB, who funded the development of the fairness, inclusion, and respect content within the app, said: "We were delighted to support this project with funding through the CITB Industry Impact Fund. The Fund supports projects that shape the future of construction, boosting skills, innovation and collaboration. It gives employers the power to design and develop training solutions that don't already exist - ensuring they are scalable, sustainable and make a lasting impact."

Heidi Cokayne, Head of People, Rail at Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, said: "We're proud to help make fairness, inclusion, and respect accessible to everyone. This app provides bite-sized guidance, easy access, and multiple languages, ensuring no one is left behind. Built in collaboration with the industry, it's a tool designed to open doors for all."

This launch marks the first step in an ambitious roadmap to create a comprehensive, on-the-go learning platform for the built environment industry. Additional topics will roll out throughout the year, supporting the sector's drive to improve skills, strengthen culture and increase retention across all levels of the workforce.

With CITB forecasting a need for 266,000 new workers by 2026, improving workplace culture and ensuring accessible learning has become a critical priority. The School's new app aims to ensure culture change reaches the workforce most affected by on-site behaviours.

The project was delivered in partnership with leading organisations across the built environment, including Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, Barratt, M-Group, Hill Group, Transport for London, Places for London, LLDC, OPDC and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sophia Ahrel

Sophia@actionsustainability.com

NOTES TO EDITORS

About the Supply Chain Sustainability School:

www.supplychainschool.co.uk

About CITB:

www.citb.co.uk

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