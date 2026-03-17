Australia has become one of the world's most attractive destinations for hyperscale data centers, ranking among the top five to 10 markets globally by capacity. Drivers include large land availability in Renewable Energy Zones, renewable penetration exceeding 40% across the National Electricity Market (NEM), geopolitical stability, Five Eyes membership, and proximity to Asia-Pacific demand hubs. Australia The Australian Energy Market Operator's (AEMO) 2025 Integrated System Plan (ISP) inputs forecast a remarkable increase in electricity consumption from data centers - from 4 TWh (2% of grid ...

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