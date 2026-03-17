The best skin removal after weight loss is by Dr. Sessa.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Post-weight-loss body contouring continues to show steady volume in the U.S. The American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported 170,110 tummy tucks, 10,947 lower body lifts, and 23,058 upper arm lifts in its most recent procedure trends table. In response to this sustained demand, Sarasota Surgical Arts reports growing interest in Dr. Alberico J. Sessa's post-weight-loss skin-removal program, structured around anatomy-specific surgical planning in an accredited outpatient facility.

Clinical Background and Surgical Setting

Dr. Alberico J. Sessa is a Sarasota-based cosmetic surgeon whose practice, Sarasota Surgical Arts, offers surgical body contouring for patients seeking excisional correction after significant weight loss. He is dual board-certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, with certifications spanning facial cosmetic surgery and body and extremity surgery. The practice reports that Dr. Sessa has more than 18 years of experience and has performed 25,000+ surgeries, and it positions his case volume as a differentiator for complex contouring plans that often require multi-area correction.

The American Board of Cosmetic Surgery's physician listing for Dr. Sessa describes a full-service cosmetic surgery office with an on-site private surgery center accredited by the Florida Board of Medicine, and notes that he has served as a board examiner. In addition, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery lists an AACS-certified fellowship at Sarasota Surgical Arts under Dr. Sessa, describing two one-year fellowship positions and an expected annual exposure of roughly 1,200 cosmetic procedures, spanning facial and body surgery.

Dr. Sessa's 360° Lower Body Lift

Sarasota Surgical Arts positions the lower body lift in Sarasota, or belt lipectomy, as the core procedure for patients with circumferential skin laxity around the waistline. The practice states that patients can expect a 360° incision or near 360° scar around the lower torso, designed to sit low when possible, while Dr. Sessa removes excess skin, addresses select fat pockets, and tightens overall contours. It reports an average surgical time of 4-6 hours.

The procedure is not limited to the front of the abdomen. It is framed as a single operation that reshapes the abdomen, flanks, lower back, and buttocks in one plan, which is what patients seek after major weight loss.

Panniculectomy and Advanced Tummy Tuck Techniques

Not every post-weight-loss patient needs a circumferential lift. Dr. Sessa offers panniculectomy as a focused skin-removal procedure for an overhanging abdominal pannus. It is performed under general anesthesia, uses a lower bikini-line incision similar to a tummy tuck, and may take two hours or more, depending on how much skin requires removal.

For patients who also want abdominal tightening, the practice publishes details about its tummy tuck in Sarasota. Dr. Sessa makes a low hip-to-hip incision, lifting the abdominal flap, and performing multilayer plication to restore a firmer midsection. He then trims excess skin and repositions the navel, with the option to add 360° liposuction for waistline transition. The practice says incision placement and length are planned to match the amount of skin removal required while keeping scars as low and concealed as possible.

Complete Post-Weight-Loss Contouring Plans

Sarasota Surgical Arts describes post-weight-loss contouring as a combination strategy rather than a single procedure. Dr. Sessa adds procedures such as arm lift, thigh lift, and buttock lift depending on the patient's anatomy and goals.

The practice also publishes case galleries under its "Body Lift After Weight Loss" and "Lower Body Lift" categories, emphasizing real-patient transformations and the practice's broader body-contouring focus.

Patient Experience and Access

In a published review, one patient described undergoing a "complete body redo" at Sarasota Surgical Arts and said she "looked and felt like a new woman," adding that the team "were excellent in every way."

For out-of-town patients, the practice advises staying in the Sarasota area for one to two weeks after surgery and offers FaceTime-based virtual consultations.

Media Contact

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

Email: drsessa@gmail.com

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SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-skin-removal-after-weight-loss-1148398