Marstek has unveiled a plug-in storage system with a two-kilowatt-hour capacity. The device plugs into a standard household socket and is designed to store solar power from balcony systems or draw in cheap electricity from dynamic pricing tariffs.From ESS News Chinese battery manufacturer Marstek has introduced the Venus B, a plug-in energy storage device that can be connected via a standard Schuko socket. The system is designed for use with small photovoltaic systems and for optimizing energy costs with dynamic electricity tariffs. The storage unit has a usable capacity of 2 kWh and is equipped ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...