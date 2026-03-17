The Italian energy regulator is requiring PV and wind plants over 100?kW to install central controllers with remote active power control, with staggered compliance deadlines up to 2028. The rules, coupled with rising digitalization, are driving cybersecurity upgrades, AI-based monitoring, and grid-aware operational practices across the renewable energy sector.New regulatory requirements and rising digitalization are reshaping the operational and security paradigms of Italy's renewable energy assets. Two resolutions adopted by the country's energy regulator, ARERA, in 2025 - 385/2025/R/EEL and ...

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