Deployment of 4th Generation Explosive Detection Systems Marks a New Era in Baggage Screening Efficiency and Security at One of the World's Busiest Airports

Analogic Corporation has been awarded a significant contract to supply and install its newest, 4th generation Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) at Heathrow Airport (LHR), marking a pivotal step in enhancing airport security and operational efficiency.

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Analogic's SeleCT Hold Baggage Screening (HBS) Explosive Detection Systems (EDS)

Following a competitive procurement process initiated by Heathrow Airport Limited (HAL) Analogic was selected for the award, setting the stage for a series of strategic projects aimed at modernizing baggage screening at LHR Terminals.

Under this agreement, Analogic will supply and install SeleCT Hold Baggage Screening (HBS) Explosive Detection Systems (EDS) for integration with existing Baggage Handling Systems. Additionally, Analogic will deploy its Blue network, connecting equipment across terminals and provide workstations for Security Operators, Supervisors, Maintainers, and Training personnel.

"We are thrilled to have Analogic as a key member of our Project Team," said Paul Evans, Security Technology Manager at Heathrow. "Their innovative technology platform and commitment to continuous development activities, safeguarding against future security detection standards, will play a crucial role in executing a successful EDS replacement project, ensuring we will provide our customers with the highest levels of safety and security when travelling from Heathrow, long into the future."

Tom Ripp, CEO of Analogic Corporation, commented, "We are honored to be selected by Heathrow Airport Limited for this significant project, which underscores our commitment to providing world-class security solutions. This partnership is a testament to our innovative technology and our team's dedication to excellence. We look forward to working closely with Heathrow to enhance the security and efficiency of their baggage screening processes, ensuring a secure and seamless experience for travelers. Our SeleCT system is designed to meet the highest standards, and we are excited to contribute to the future of airport security at one of the world's busiest airports."

About Analogic Corporation

Analogic Corporation, headquartered in Salem, NH, is a global leader in design, development, manufacturing, and support of technically advanced and cost-effective imaging detection and power technology solutions for aviation security, healthcare, and other high-end industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.analogic.com.

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Contacts:

Media:

LeeAnn Levesque

llevesque@analogic.com