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ACCESS Newswire
17.03.2026 11:26 Uhr
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Antea Group UK: Meet the Team: Akvile Treciokaite

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Meet Akvile Treciokaite, a Senior EHS consultant at Antea Group UK!

Akvile Treciokaite

  • Practice Area: Environment, Health and Safety

  • Area of Expertise: Environment, Health and Safety

  • About Me in 140 Characters: I am someone who loves to keep growing, both at work and in life. Outside of work I am always keen to try new hobbies such as dancing, travel to new places and challenge myself in new ways.

  • Favourite Thing about Being an EHS Practitioner: My favourite thing about being an EHS Practitioner is that I am constantly learning and making a real impact on how people work. I enjoy problem solving, working on various different projects and tapping in to various operational challenges.

What's your favorite part of your job?

My favourite part of working as part of EHS Team is the variety. No two days are ever the same - there is a new set of challenges to tackle with every project and opportunities to problem solve. I enjoy constant change, it opens an opportunity for learning, adapting and finding tailored solutions.

If someone at a party asks what you do, how to you respond?

I respond by telling them that I keep people safe. I develop safe working procedures and practical solutions in areas where people might get hurt.

What surprises people about your job? far?

What usually surprises people about my job is just how broad EHS really is within the business. It is not just about safety goggles and hard hats - it covers everything from environmental impact, sustainability, health and wellbeing to workplace systems and compliance. One day I might be working on reducing waste or energy use and another on ergonomics or mental health. EHS touches every part of the business.

Just for Fun...

What was your first job?

My first job was within the hospitality sector in a small restaurant. That is where I first learned about health and safety in a practical way. For example, I had to check fridges temperatures for food storage and record it every single day and learn about safe working practices such as manual handling. At the time it felt like part of of the job, however looking back, it was my first introduction to EHS principles in everyday work.

If you had one month off, where would you go or what would you do?

I would like to travel around Southeast Asia. There is such a mix of culture, adventure and stunning scenery - it would be an amazing experience.

Is there something unique that people might not know about you?

I really enjoy gardening such as growing plants and vegetables.

Find more stories and multimedia from Antea Group UK at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group UK
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group-uk
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group UK



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/meet-the-team-akvile-treciokaite-1148466

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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