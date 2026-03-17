Icelandic utility ON Power has deployed a hybrid solar-plus-storage facility in Reykjavík to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The company says it believes such distributed systems will play a growing role in charging infrastructure in the future, even in Iceland's renewables-dominated power system.Icelandic renewable energy company ON Power, a subsidiary of utility company Reykjavík Energy, has commissioned a hybrid solar-plus-storage unit in Reykjavik that is demonstrating how distributed solar and storage can support electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Iceland. Branded ...

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