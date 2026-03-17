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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.03.2026 11:46 Uhr
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Cambridge Atomworks Sign Agreement with Mott MacDonald for Microreactor Technology

LONDON, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Atomworks is pleased to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mott MacDonald as we look to accelerate our development of the Odin microreactor with Mott MacDonalds's specialist support and expertise.

Ian Farnan, CEO of Cambridge Atomworks, said: "The signing of this MoU with a top British engineering consultancy will allow us to accelerate the development of our British-designed Odin nuclear micro-reactor. Mott MacDonald's global experience and technical excellence in delivering nuclear projects will be invaluable to us as we plan the deployment of Odin as an off-grid generator in diverse remote locations."

Ian Farnan, CEO of Cambridge Atomworks, and Ian Baird, Nuclear General Manager at Mott MacDonald

Mott MacDonald, the employee-owned engineering, management and development consultancy, delivers integrated, innovative nuclear solutions for large-scale and complex facilities worldwide, drawing on decades of experience and a global network of over 1,000 qualified experts. Its end-to-end capabilities ensure safe, sustainable and high-value outcomes for clients at every stage of their nuclear projects.

Ian Baird, Nuclear General Manager at Mott MacDonald, said: "We are excited to be supporting Cambridge Atomworks in the early development of British microreactor technology. The combination of its innovative reactor IP with our global engineering expertise, nuclear innovation and technical leadership in the sector will help advance the next generation of low carbon nuclear solutions."

Cambridge Atomworks and Mott MacDonald Sign Agreement for Microreactor Technology

About Cambridge Atomworks

Cambridge Atomworks is a UK company aiming to utilise the very high energy density of nuclear fission to provide reliable power with substantially reduced logistics for energy intensive local power requirements in off-grid situations. Providing solutions for (i) the increasing energy requirements at mine sites as increasing demand for critical minerals and metals needed for the energy transition demands more processing of materials on site; (ii) contributing to energy equity by delivering power suitable for energy intensive industries and installations critical to development in regions with no grid infrastructure.

www.cambridgeatomworks.com

About Mott MacDonald

Mott MacDonald is an employee-owned engineering, management and development consultancy, with more than 20,000 people in over 50 countries. We plan, design, deliver and maintain the transport, energy, water, defence and security, and buildings infrastructure that is integral to people's daily lives. Our core strength is using our expertise to overcome complex challenges, for the benefit of our clients and the communities they serve.

Engineering. Management. Development.
www.mottmac.com

Ian Farnan, CEO?
info@cambridgeatomworks.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5816dc41-49cd-4598-9e72-29f5f63f625f
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4471346a-b1bb-4056-a2b6-6885dafc95bc


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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