Gluten-free Products Market worth $11.78 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, The gluten-free products market is estimated at USD 8.34 billion in 2025, is projected to reach USD 11.78 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Gluten-free Products Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2030

2021-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 8.34 billion

USD 8.34 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 11.78 billion

USD 11.78 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 7.2%

Gluten-free Products Market Trends & Insights:

The gluten-free products is transitioning from a niche, condition-driven category to a mainstream functional food segment. Growth is increasingly shaped by regulatory convergence, portfolio integration by large FMCG players, and innovation in texture, taste, and cost parity, positioning gluten-free products as a sustained growth opportunity across retail and foodservice channels globally.

North America was estimated to account for 50.4% of the gluten-free products market in 2025.

The snacks & RTE products segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2025 to 2030.

The conventional stores segment was estimated to dominate the market with a share of 71.7% in 2025.

The solid segment was estimated to account for 90.3% of the market in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=738

Market growth is fueled by a mix of factors: diagnosed celiac disease, a growing awareness of gluten sensitivity, and the increasing popularity of gluten-free diets among those who prioritize health.

Gluten-free eating is also becoming more fitness-focused. Wellness-minded consumers are actively looking for allergen-friendly foods that fit into their overall nutritional plans. This shift has spurred innovation in indulgent snacks, plant-based products, and ready-to-eat meals. Recent product launches by The Kraft Heinz Company and the Hain Celestial Group show how gluten-free offerings are now often combined with flavor exploration and health-conscious attributes to appeal to a wider audience.

The specialty stores segment of the gluten-free products market by distribution channel is projected to hold a prominent share during the forecast period.

This segment is projected to retain a substantial share of the gluten-free products market by distribution channel during the forecast period. Specialty outlets, encompassing bakery stores, gourmet retailers, and confectionery stores, leverage curated selections, expert staff, and a high level of consumer confidence. This is favorable for those with medical diagnoses and those seeking premium products. Bakery shops provide freshly made gluten-free treats, customized to suit local preferences and dietary needs. Health-conscious consumers resort to gourmet and natural food stores, drawn by their selection of high-quality, organic, and clean-label gluten-free items. Confectionery shops offer allergen-free sweets. Major specialty retailers, like Whole Foods Market in the US, have bolstered consumer trust by broadening their private-label and branded gluten-free offerings. This underscores the significance of specialized retail formats in making these products more readily available.

Request Sample Pages:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=738

The pizzas & pastas segment of the gluten-free products market by type is projected to maintain a significant share throughout the forecast period.

The pizzas & pastas segment holds a substantial share in the gluten-free market, driven by consistent consumer interest in easy, recognizable meals that mimic traditional wheat-based options. Gluten-free pizzas and pastas remain popular with both those with gluten sensitivities and those who simply want a treat without dietary restrictions.

This segment features products from major companies like The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), and Silly Yaks - For Real Taste (Australia). In March 2024, Kraft Heinz broadened its offerings with KD Gluten Free mac & cheese, a response to the rising demand for gluten-free comfort foods that taste good and are easy to prepare. These products help boost consumer acceptance and increase sales within the segment.

In the European region, Italy is poised to maintain its dominant position within the gluten-free products market throughout the forecast period.

Italy is projected to be the dominant gluten-free products market in Europe. This is largely due to the country's established habits of consuming baked goods and pasta, a high level of awareness regarding gluten intolerance, and a steady stream of international tourists who actively seek out certified gluten-free options.



Fiorino S.p.A. (Italy), Dr. Schär AG / SPA (Italy), and Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A. (Italy) are the major players in the Italian market. These companies hold substantial market share due to their dedicated gluten-free manufacturing facilities, extensive distribution networks, and wide-ranging product offerings that encompass bakery items, pasta, and ambient foods. Italy's commitment to top-tier product formulation and strict adherence to regulations has made it a model market in Europe.

Top Companies in the Gluten-free Products Market



The global gluten-free products market has several major players, including:

The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), Conagra Brands, Inc. (US), Kellanova (US), Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A. (Italy), Raisio Oyj (Finland), Dr. Schär AG / SPA (Italy), Ecovia, Enjoy Life (US), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (England), Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Foods (UK), Silly Yaks - For Real Taste (Australia), and Norside Foods Ltd. (UK).



These companies leverage specialized gluten-free production facilities, robust allergen control measures, and extensive global distribution networks. This allows them to meet the varied demands of consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=738

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

North America Gluten-Free Products Market by Type (Bakery Products, Snacks & RTE Products, Pizzas & Pastas, Condiments & Dressings), Form, Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores, Drugstores & Pharmacies), Source - Forecast to 2030

Latin America Gluten-free Products Market by Type (Bakery Products, Snacks & RTE Products, Pizzas & Pastas, Condiments & Dressings), Form, Distribution Channel (Conventional Stores, Specialty Stores, Drugstores & Pharmacies), Source - Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/gluten-free-products-market.asp

Visit Our Website:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source:https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/gluten-free-products.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gluten-free-products-market-worth-11-78-billion-by-2030-exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302715643.html