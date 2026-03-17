Big Bold Health's Immunity Chews Win 2026 NEXTY Award at Natural Products Expo West

Innovative supplement featuring Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat recognized among the natural products industry's most progressive and trustworthy products

ANAHEIM, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Big Bold Health today announced that its Immunity Chews have been named a 2026 NEXTY Award winner in the "Supplement for the Body" category?at Natural Products Expo West, one of the most influential gatherings in the global natural products industry.

Presented by New Hope Network at Expo West, the NEXTY Awards honor products that demonstrate?innovation and integrity. More than?1,000 products were evaluated, with only?37 selected as winners?across all categories.

Immunity Chews were recognized for their unique formulation featuring?Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat (HTB) sprout powder, a nutrient-dense ingredient with a high concentration of polyphenols currently being studied for its role in supporting brain and immune health in a placebo-controlled randomized trial of 850 participants. The chews combine HTB with?zinc, magnesium, and vitamins C and D, delivering convenient daily support for immune health and cellular energy in a soft, chocolate-flavored chew.

The award was accepted in person at the ceremony during Natural Products Expo West by?Dr. Jeffrey Bland, founder and president of Big Bold Health and widely regarded as a pioneer of both the natural products industry and the functional medicine movement.

"Having attended Natural Products Expo since its earliest days more than four decades ago, it is incredibly meaningful to stand on that stage representing the Big Bold Health team as a NEXTY Award winner," said?Bland. "This recognition reflects our commitment to advancing the science of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat and demonstrating how food-based ingredients can support immune health, cellular energy, and overall resilience."

Immunity Chews exemplify Big Bold Health's mission to advance the?Food-is-Medicine movement?through innovative products rooted in nutritional science. The company is a recognized leader in research on the health potential of Himalayan Tartary Buckwheat, an ancient plant known for its exceptional polyphenol profile.

The NEXTY Awards celebrate products that are?progressive, innovative, inspiring, and trustworthy, highlighting companies helping shape the future of the natural products industry. This recognition places Immunity Chews among a select group of products advancing natural health and nutrition.

Immunity Chews are available through the Big Bold Health website and select retail partners.

About Big Bold Health

Big Bold Health is on a mission to establish global awareness of longevity through immune health. From revitalizing high-nutrient crops to crafting high-quality omega-3 products, Big Bold Health draws from the most powerful immunity-supporting interventions nature can offer. With an unparalleled dedication to science, sustainability, and quality, Big Bold Health supports enduring wellness for people, plants, and planet. For more information, visit?https://bigboldhealth.com.

Media Contact

Trish Eury, Senior Director of Communications & Partnerships

trisheury@bigboldhealth.com

SOURCE: Big Bold Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/big-bold-healths-immunity-chews-win-2026-nexty-award-at-natural-produc-1148055