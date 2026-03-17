Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Microbix Presents Reference-Material Innovations at EUROGIN

QUANTDx Samples with "Normalized" Viral Loads for Validating HPV Assays

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF)(Microbix), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it is presenting results of novel QUANTDx reference materials designed to emulate real-life human papillomavirus ("HPV") patient-samples and thereby better support the validation of molecular (e.g., "PCR") tests for infection. Microbix is presenting at EUROGIN, an international conference and exhibition focused upon innovations in HPV research and global cancer solutions taking place in Vienna, Austria from March 18 to 21, 2026.

The QUANTDx product line comprises accurately-quantified and fully-traceable reference materials that enable assay developers to establish key analytical performance metrics - such as LoD (limit of detection), Sensitivity (positive accuracy), and Specificity (negative accuracy) - that are essential for regulatory submissions and validation. QUANTDx includes over 80 such reference materials that cover six of the most commonly tested disease panels, namely fungal, gastrointestinal, HPV, meningitis, respiratory, and sexually-transmitted infections. The QUANTDx line addresses critical needs within the infectious disease diagnostics industry for high-quality, reliable, and standardized reference materials.

Microbix's EUROGIN Poster presentation takes QUANTDx a further leap forward by "normalizing" the count of HPV viral genomes relative to the number of human cells present. Normalization of viral count to the number of human cells present is critical to understanding sample adequacy and, in turn, interpreting whether HPV infections are latent (lower risk), medium, or in active replication (higher risk). The Poster is titled " Novel HPV Reference Materials Representing Normalized Viral Load for Use in Assay Validation ." Microbix is grateful to its external collaborators and co-authors Katherine Lutz and Larry Vaughn of BD Life Sciences, and thanks staff authors Pavel Zhelev, Sydney Rivers, Amer Alagic, Jieran Li, & Connor Randall. After being presented at ESCMID, the Poster will be made available at https://microbix.com

While standard HPV reference materials are widely available, normalized reference materials are still not commonly offered by third-party providers operating under ISO accreditation. When applied in the context of assay sensitivity, these new QUANTDx materials can serve as powerful tools for evaluating assay performance across different disease-state scenarios (i.e., via normalized viral loads). These reference materials also help determine how variations in sample quality and quantity influence assay outcomes.

In this context, such materials can be used to safely and efficiently establish performance criteria for new sample formats - such as first-void urine or self-collected swab specimens - on assays that have already been validated. This approach may also shorten the time required for qualification and claims expansion, ultimately benefiting diagnostic manufacturers as well as patients.

Further information about QUANTDx is available at https://microbix.com/products/reference-materials/, while purchase enquiries for QUANTDx can be e-mailed to customer.service@microbix.com.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues of C$ 18.6 million in its latest fiscal year (2025). It makes a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs) and reference materials (QUANTDx) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs or QUANTDx are sold to clinical lab proficiency-testing organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents to support diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, all discussion of EUROGIN, the QUANTDx product line, the Poster, or their relevance, Microbix's products or services, business and business results, goals or outlook, risks associated with financial results and stability, development projects such as those referenced in its presentations, regulatory compliance and approvals, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity or timeliness of delivery), currency exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital or raising new capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements about anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Microbix cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond its control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent Microbix's judgement as of the date of this new release, and it is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit https://microbix.com or https://www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

(905) 361-8910 Jim Currie,

CFO

(905) 361-8910 Deborah Honig,

Investor Relations

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

Copyright © 2026 Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix, DxTM, Kinlytic, QAPs, and QUANTDx are trademarks of Microbix Biosystems Inc.

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/microbix-presents-reference-material-innovations-at-eurogin-1148177