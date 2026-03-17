Galway Metals Inc.: Galway Hires Jason Flight as VP of Exploration, and Adds a Fourth Drill Rig at Clarence Stream

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Galway Metals Inc. (TSXV:GWM)(OTCQB:GAYMF) ("Galway Metals" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Flight P.Geo as the Company's Vice President of Exploration. Jason Flight will begin work with Galway on March 18th, 2026. Mr. Flight brings more than 15 years of experience spanning grassroots exploration, advanced technical studies, and commercial production. He has worked with major, mid-tier, and junior mining companies, including Barrick Gold, Osisko Metals, Rambler Metals & Mining, Maritime Resources and New Found Gold Corp. His experience includes regional target generation, drill program design and field supervision, detailed core logging, QA/QC oversight, underground ore control and grade control support, as well as integration of geological, geochemical, and geophysical data to advance deposit understanding and resource growth.

At Maritime Resources, Mr. Flight was part of the exploration team supporting regional programs and deposit-scale drilling that contributed to resource updates and advancement through PEA, PFS, and Feasibility-level studies during the period that culminated in the company's redevelopment of the Hammerdown Mine and ultimate acquisition by New Found Gold Corp. in a transaction valued at approximately C$292 million. Mr. Flight holds a B.Sc. (Hons.) in Earth Sciences from Memorial University and is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.).

Robert Hinchcliffe, President and CEO of Galway Metals commented:

"Galway Metals is pleased to welcome Jason as the VP of Exploration adding additional depth and oversight to our geological team. Jason's primary responsibilities will be two-fold to: a) direct Galway's efforts to make a new discovery. Along those lines we are also pleased to announce we will be adding a fourth rig that will be dedicated to new discovery. b) Provide support and over-sight as finish our new mineral resource update at Clarence Stream in 2Q26, we will then be moving to complete a PEA or Preliminary Economic Assessment at Clarence Stream" comments Robert Hinchcliffe, the President and CEO of Galway Metals. He adds. "Jason is a great addition to the geological crew at Clarence Stream lead by Jesse Fisher, that is focused on expanding and de-risking the South, Southwest and North deposits. The Company has a camp scale property with significant gold showing along 65 km of strike length"

In connection with Mr. Flight's appointment, the Company has issued a total of 250,000 incentive stock options exercisable at C$0.70 per common share and expiring on March 3, 2031. This grant is in compliance with terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Galway Metals Inc.

Galway Metals is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its 100%-owned, high-grade, open-pitable flagship Clarence Stream gold project in southwest New Brunswick. Clarence Stream is an emerging gold district with an exploration strike length of approximately 65 kilometres and the existing resource is open in virtually all directions. Galway Metals also has 90%-ownership interest in the Estrades project, a former producing high-grade, gold-rich polymetallic VMS mine in the northern Abitibi of western Quebec. Led by a management team with a proven track-record of creating shareholder value having sold Galway Resources for US$340 million, Galway Metals is focused on creating value for all its stakeholders.

For additional Information on Galway Metals Inc., Please contact:

Robert Hinchcliffe, President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-800-771-0680

Website: www.galwaymetalsinc.com

Email: info@galwaymetalsinc.com

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Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, information with respect to the OTCQB listing, DTC eligibility, and broadening U.S. institutional and retail investors. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to changes in economic conditions or financial markets, political and competitive developments, operation or exploration difficulties, changes in equity markets, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

SOURCE: Galway Metals Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/galway-hires-jason-flight-as-vp-of-exploration-and-adds-a-fourth-drill-rig-at-cla-1148298