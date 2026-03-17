How Prospects Actually Become Clients: New White Paper by Zoe Financial Relates Conversion Rate to Stages of Buyer Readiness, Not Marketing Channels

A new white paper by Zoe Financial argues the prospect-to-client conversion rate for financial advisors is a function of a prospect's stage of buyer readiness, not the advisor's marketing or sales channels.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Zoe Financial , the all-in-one digital wealth platform that aims to improve the wealth management experience for advisors and clients, released new research showcasing the relationship between buyer readiness and prospect-to-client conversion rates for advisors.

Backed by proprietary data from tens of thousands of prospect-advisor interactions through Zoe's referral marketplace, the white paper argues that the wealth management industry has been analyzing advisor prospecting from the wrong perspective. Conversion rate is not an intrinsic quality of a marketing channel but instead reflects the buyer-readiness stage at which a prospect enters an advisor's marketing funnel.

The white paper proposes a framework for assessing buyer readiness, dividing prospects into five distinct stages. Each stage, the data suggest, requires different levels of effort and value demonstration from advisors.

Zoe's research surfaces several other key findings:

The trust-building timeline is shortening for prospects. Data imply that prospects are increasingly completing the early stages of buyer readiness on their own via digital channels. That means prospects are entering first meetings with advisors with more information and higher expectations, potentially necessitating a change in sales strategy for advisors.

Prospect drop-off rates at these later stages reflect an advisor's individual sales process more than the originating channel. Zoe research suggests that top-converting advisors maintain consistent rates of conversion even in competitive environments by adjusting their sales processes to relate to the specific wealth segment of the prospect.

Firms can help optimize their marketing resources by allocating them along buyer-readiness stages, not channels. Large-scale RIAs can focus on the full marketing funnel while smaller firms should prioritize attracting Stage 3-4 prospects.

"Zoe's referral marketplace gives us unique visibility into a wide range of factors that contribute to advisor conversion rates," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, Zoe's CEO and Founder and primary author of the white paper. "By analyzing tens of thousands of prospect-advisor interactions, we've developed a framework that may help advisors better understand what drives conversion. We're excited about what the data suggests and the possibility for future research into this topic"

By rethinking prospecting along Zoe's buyer-readiness framework, advisors may help optimize their marketing strategies and convert prospects more consistently.

For access to the complete buyer-readiness framework and research results, download the white paper here: https://zoefinancial.com/white-papers/how-prospects-actually-become-clients.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/ or easily schedule a demo here .

Disclosures: Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform. The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal.

The referenced white paper is published by Zoe Financial, Inc. Zoe Financial operates a platform that matches consumers with independent registered investment advisors for compensation. Zoe Financial has a commercial interest in certain findings and conclusions presented herein, particularly those relating to the effectiveness of advisor-matching platforms and Zoe's proprietary marketplace model. Sections of this paper that draw on Zoe's internal data are clearly identified. All proprietary data are aggregated, anonymized, and presented for informational and illustrative purposes only. Past conversion rates and marketing outcomes do not guarantee future results. Readers should consider Zoe Financial's commercial interest when evaluating the analysis below. Full disclosures, methodology notes, and source citations appear at the end of the white paper document.

Contact Information

Sofia Pedraza

press@zoefin.com

(213) 325-6697

SOURCE: Zoe Financial

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/how-prospects-actually-become-clients-new-white-paper-by-zoe-financi-1148311