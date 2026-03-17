ParkerVision, Inc.: ParkerVision Patent Infringement Trial Against MediaTek Postponed

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / ParkerVision, Inc. ("the Company") (OTCQB:PRKR), a leader in wireless radio-frequency (RF) innovation, today announced that the jury trial in its patent infringement action against MediaTek that was scheduled to commence on March 20, 2026, in Waco, Texas, has been postponed.

Judge Albright held a pretrial conference on Monday, March 16, 2026, to review a Daubert motion regarding damages issues in the case. After considering the parties' positions, the Court decided to take the trial off the calendar pending updates to the expert reports and related briefings. Thereafter, the Court will issue an appropriate pretrial and trial schedule in view of the parties' submissions.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. is an innovator in radio-frequency (RF) technologies used in advanced wireless communication systems. The company holds an extensive patent portfolio in the U.S. and internationally and continues to pursue licensing and enforcement strategies to protect its intellectual property rights. For more information, please visit www.parkervision.com.

Contact:

Cindy French

Chief Financial Officer

cfrench@parkervision.com

Tony Vignieri

Communications Director

tvignieri@parkervision.com

SOURCE: ParkerVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/parkervision-patent-infringement-trial-against-mediatek-postponed-1148407