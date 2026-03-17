2026 Drilling Campaign Underway - Drilling has commenced at the Hercules Property for the 2026 exploration season. The program is designed for 20,000 to 30,000 m of drilling, focused entirely on expanding the Leviathan copper system along strike, representing roughly double the meters drilled to date and targeting larger, stronger MT geophysical anomalies identified along trend.

Drilling Resumes on HER-25-25 - Following a brief winter pause, drilling has resumed on HER-25-25 to continue testing for extensions of the Leviathan porphyry system in the Southern Flats target area. The hole was paused on December 20, 2025, at 808 m depth within leach cap, with an underlying MT target yet to be tested.

Second Drill Rig En Route - A second drill rig is scheduled to arrive at the project site next week and will resume drilling on HER-25-18, which was paused at 841 m depth, with indications of potassic alteration suggesting a potentially wider portion of the Footwall Zone than previously recognized.

Improved Sample Turnaround - Upgrades to on-site sample processing, logistics, and analytical lab location are expected to significantly reduce assay turnaround in 2026. The Company expects to report results from the remaining 2025 drill holes upon receipt of final assays, anticipated in the coming weeks.

Reconnaissance IP Survey Complete at New MT Targets - A series of 2D induced polarization ("IP") lines were completed over the new Pegasus and Hook MT anomalies, to focus targeting ahead of initial drill testing. Two planned lines were completed at Pegasus, followed by two additional lines to extend a significant chargeability response identified in the preliminary results. One planned line was completed at the Hook target, which returned the strongest chargeability response of the survey. Additional IP lines at the Hook target are planned for Q2, once weather conditions at higher elevations allow for more efficient ground surveying. Final results are pending and will be released once received.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) ("Hercules" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced for the 2026 exploration season at its Hercules Property in western Idaho (the "Property"). The Company is planning a 20,000 to 30,000 m drill program focused on expanding the Leviathan copper discovery along strike into the Southern Flats Zone and beyond, representing roughly double the meters drilled to date and targeting larger, stronger MT geophysical anomalies identified along trend. An initial 12,500 m phase is currently underway, the results of which will continue to guide the allocation of remaining meters across additional targets.

Initial drilling has resumed on 2025 drill hole HER-25-25, which was paused during the winter holidays and is now advancing, following the return of Dorado Drilling USA ("Dorado") after a successful 2025 drilling season at the Hercules Property.

Figure 1: Drill hole HER-25-25 in progress

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A second Dorado drill rig is scheduled to arrive at the project next week following winter upgrades designed to increase daily production capacity. Combined, the Dorado rigs are expected to achieve the highest drilling production rates to date.

The second drill rig will resume drilling on HER-25-18, which was paused at 841 m depth while still exhibiting signs of potassic alteration with copper mineralization. These observations suggest the Footwall Zone may be wider in this area than previously recognized.

HER-25-21, which was pre-collared in 2025 using a reverse circulation ("RC") drill rig, is expected to be completed with core drilling following completion of HER-25-18.

Additional drill rigs will be added as the 2026 exploration season ramps up and additional details regarding the broader drill plan testing multiple new targets will be provided in a coming news release.

Chris Paul, CEO and Director of Hercules Metals, commented, "We're pleased to begin drilling in early March, supported by the relatively low elevation and minimal topographic relief at our target areas. We also welcome back Dorado Drilling, following their strong performance last season. By focusing on our best-performing contractor, who have since upgraded their rigs, we expect a potentially stronger season this year and look forward to delivering results to market quicker, and testing new high-priority targets for the first time."

Figure 2: Planned initial reconnaissance IP lines (pink) and added IP lines (green) overlaid on an MT conductivity slice 800 m below surface. The hashed pattern outlines areas of younger geological cover, including zones of younger silver-lead-zinc mineralization.

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Figure 3: First three drill holes of 2026 drill campaign. Additional information on targeting will be provided in a coming news release.

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Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Dillon Hume, P.Geo. and Vice President, Exploration for the Company. Mr. Hume is a "Qualified Person" for Hercules Metals within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Hercules Metals Corp.

Hercules Metals Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) (FSE: C0X) is an exploration Company focused on developing America's newest porphyry copper district, in Idaho.

The 100% owned Hercules Project, located northwest of Cambridge, hosts the newly discovered Leviathan porphyry copper system, one of the most important new discoveries in the country to date. The Company is well positioned for growth through continued drilling, supported by a strategic investment from Barrick Mining Corporation.

With the potential for significant scale, the Company's management and board of directors aims to deliver value to shareholders through proven discovery success.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. Any securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws of an exemption from such registration is available.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, the expected execution of future exploration programs on the Property; assay results of future drill holes; results of operations, and the expected financial performance of the Company.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the Covid-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; that the Company maintains good relationships with the communities in which it operates or proposes to operate, future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the risk that any of the assumptions prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as other assumptions risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company, including as set forth in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF HERCULES METALS AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE HERCULES METALS MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288774

Source: Hercules Metals Corp.