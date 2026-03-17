LA ROCHE-POSAY JOINS THE 38TH AMERICA'S CUP AS TITLE PARTNER OF THE FRENCH CHALLENGER TEAM

The world's #1 dermocosmetics brand will care about skin under stress in the most iconic sailing race.

LEVALLOIS-PERRET, France, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- La Roche-Posay today announces becoming Title Partner of the French Challenger team (K-Challenge) for the 38th America's Cup, competing under "La Roche-Posay Racing Team".

The America's Cup unites both elite athletes and young sailing talents, all competing for the oldest sport trophy. La Roche-Posay Racing Team will compete in the America's Cup, the Youth America's Cup and the Women's America's Cup with an AC75 and an AC40, two boats which design will be unveiled later.

With this partnership, La Roche-Posay continues the long-standing commitment from L'Oréal Groupe, who first supported an America's Cup crew in 1995.

EXPERTISE IN THE EXTREME: WHEN SAILING BECOMES A SCIENTIFIC PROOF

With the combined impact of UV rays, salt, wind and thermal shocks, the America's Cup serves as a true living laboratory. By exposing sailors to the most demanding weather conditions, the brand will demonstrate its expertise knows no limits, both in sun protection and skin repair.

"I am delighted that La Roche-Posay is participating in the America's Cup, a legendary sailing race. We share with the French team values of innovation, collective performance, and the quest for excellence," says Alexandra Reni-Catherine, International General Manager La Roche-Posay. "It's very simple: if La Roche-Posay can protect and repair athletes' skin in extreme conditions, it can protect all skins, everywhere."

A PERFORMANCE SKIN PROTOCOL FOR ATHLETES

Through "La Roche-Posay Racing Team," the brand will implement unprecedented skincare and sun protection protocols, tested in real-life conditions. This research program will further push technological innovation, ensuring proven efficacy even in the most extreme situations.

"We are proud to welcome La Roche-Posay, an iconic brand which embodies unique dermatological expertise. Their scientific rigor and pursuit of performance is an obsession we share," says Stéphan Kandler, CEO of La Roche-Posay Racing Team. "At sea, the skin of athletes, engineers and technicians is constantly under stress. Having a dedicated program to improve comfort and skin health is a major innovation and will allow us to focus 100% on the competition."

Ahead of the America's Cup final, happening on July 10, 2027, in Naples (Italy), the six Challenger teams will compete in preliminary regattas, the first of which is taking place in Cagliari from May 21 to 24.

ABOUT LA ROCHE POSAY :

In 2025, La Roche-Posay celebrates 50 years of life-changing dermatological skincare solutions. Created by a pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now present in over 60 countries and is recommended by over 100,000 dermatologists worldwide. It provides a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type, from newborns to cancer patients, from UV protection to repairing severely fragilized skin.

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.com and follow La Roche-Posay on Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube and Facebook.

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