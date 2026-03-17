DJ Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc (NASL LN) Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 17-March-2026 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core Nasdaq-100 Swap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 16-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 87.261 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 49971609 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN LEI Code: 549300WKBSXK32O2GT62 Sequence No.: 421324 EQS News ID: 2292830 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2026 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)