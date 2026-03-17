Intrinsically safe certified G8 wearable brings safety, communication, and operational visibility together in one connected platform

Blackline Safety Corp. (TSX: BLN), a global leader in connected safety technology, today announced that its highly anticipated G8 connected safety wearable is now shipping to customers.

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The all-new G8 features a full color screen for easy visibility, radio-quality audio for faster and clear communication, and NFC TagAssign for instant deployment.

Announced in January as the most connected safety wearable ever made, the new G8 combines advanced multi-gas detection, lone worker protection, two-way radio communication, and real-time monitoring in a single rugged device, eliminating the need for multiple tools and redefining what industrial organizations can expect from wearable safety technology.

"Industrial companies around the globe have determined their future is a connected workforce," said Cody Slater, CEO and Chair, Blackline Safety. "Blackline has been leading the charge to provide them with the technology and tools to make this a reality.

"To date, we've connected workers in over 3,000 organizations worldwide with the G7 safety wearable. And now, the G8 represents the next leap forward in taking 'connected worker' beyond safety offering one powerful, feature-dense wearable that improves both safety and productivity."

Built on Blackline's connected safety platform, G8 provides live visibility into worker status, gas exposure, and site activity. The result is faster emergency response, stronger compliance, and better coordination across field and monitoring teams to improve both safety outcomes and operational efficiency.

The G8's key strengths include enhanced communication with improved audio and a dedicated PTT interface plus, a rugged design with a high-visibility full-color display and innovations such as NFC-based TagAssign and ZoneAware geofencing.

Customers clearly understand the value the G8 brings when looking to connect their workforce beyond safety. One example is Vida Bioenergy in the UK. With a new anaerobic digestion facility nearing completion, the company evaluated the market for personal gas detection solutions and selected G8.

"I needed a compact, reliable, and multifunctional device for our operations and maintenance teams," said Gary Cartwright, Plant Manager at Vida Bioenergy. "The G8 was perfect not only providing gas detection but also built-in lone working and radio communication. Many critical HSE aspects were combined in one lightweight device."

Distributors and channel partners also understand the value to their customers. Channel partner Work Secure, based in Italy, was among the first to get hands-on experience with G8, and immediately added it to their catalog.

"G8 is the device we had always imagined but that no one had built until now," said Enrico Barbarella, CEO and Founder, Work Secure. "Our first impression is extremely positive. The device represents a concrete evolution in the world of connected safety wearables."

Devices are now certified and shipping in the U.S., Canada, E.U., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, with certifications for other regions underway. With this release, Blackline is fulfilling strong demand for connected safety across industrial organizations globally, building on a platform already trusted by thousands of customers in more than 75 countries.

For more information about G8, visit www.blacklinesafety.com/g8.

About Blackline Safety: Blackline Safety is a technology leader driving innovation in the industrial workforce through IoT (Internet of Things). With connected safety devices and predictive analytics, Blackline enables companies to drive towards zero safety incidents and improved operational performance. Blackline provides wearable devices, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and enhance overall productivity for organizations with customers in more than 75 countries. Armed with cellular and satellite connectivity, Blackline provides a lifeline to tens of thousands of people, having reported over 323 billion data-points and initiated over eight million emergency alerts. For more information, visit BlacklineSafety.com and connect with us on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Blackline Safety

Jodi Stapley, Director, Brand Communications

jstapley@blacklinesafety.com

+1 403-431-0512

INVESTOR/ANALYST CONTACT

Blackline Safety

Jason Zandberg, Director, Investor Relations

jzandberg@blacklinesafety.com

+1 587-324-9184