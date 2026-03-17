In FY25, growing adoption of local payment methods (LPMs) drove an acceleration in revenue growth for all three of Boku's payment products, with digital wallets and account-to-account (A2A) now making up more than a third of revenue. The company has been actively investing to exploit the opportunity for LPMs, including building up direct sales and channel partners to grow and diversify the merchant base, strengthening its platform and payments infrastructure and developing fx and money movement services to complement the existing portfolio of payment products. Management reaffirmed its medium-term growth targets, which we expect to be supported by growth from the existing merchant base, potential new enterprise merchants and the opportunity to layer on additional services.

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