The K2 MultiRail High mounting system is a one-piece elevated solution with a height of 100 mm tailored to improve rear ventilation on metal roofs. K2 Systems says greater distance between modules and metal roof surface improves airflow and lowers module temperature, which can translate to higher annual energy yield.German PV mounting specialist K2 Systems has introduced a new mounting solution designed for trapezoidal and corrugated sheet metal roofs. The new product, known as K2 MultiRail High, is a one-piece mounting solution made of aluminium with a height of 100 mm. It is designed for direct ...

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