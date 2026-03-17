Revival Gold Inc.: Revival Gold Targets Underground Resource Growth With Drilling at Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project in Idaho

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV:RVG)(OTCQX:RVLGF) ("Revival Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on ongoing exploration drilling at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project ("Beartrack-Arnett" or the "Project") located in Idaho, U.S.A.

Highlights

2,300 meters of core drilling completed to-date of a planned 3,900-meter winter program at Beartrack-Arnett that commenced in October 2025.

At Sharkey, a two-kilometer step-out target from Joss under cover, drill hole BT25-247D intercepted alteration and shearing near the bedrock contact; however, multi-element geochemical analysis showed no significant results.

Beartrack-Arnett's Panther Creek Shear Zone ("PCSZ") structure remains untested for several kilometers to the south of Joss and continues to be a high priority for future exploration.

Meanwhile, Revival Gold's focus has shifted back to Joss with two rigs turning , targeting the potential expansion of the high-grade underground Mineral Resources in this area , last drilled in 2022. Status as follows: First hole, BT26-252D , is complete having successfully intersected the target PCSZ; Second hole, BT26-251D-A , is nearing the target PCSZ, drilling continues; and Additional holes are planned to target resource extensions over a strike of about 500 meters and to a depth of about 550 meters .

The first phase, open pit heap leach Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") at Beartrack-Arnett and the resulting Net Asset Value estimate excludes underground Mineral Resources. The current drill program at Joss is planned to evaluate the potential for a subsequent underground phase of operation at Beartrack-Arnett.

"Exploration drilling at Beartrack-Arnett is targeting potential expansion of the project's current underground Mineral Resource of almost one million ounces of gold. After a slow start to the program, two rigs are on site and rapidly advancing. We completed three shallow holes at Sharkey last year and one deep hole to-date this year at Joss. We are pleased to have intersected the favorable PCSZ rocks and look forward to providing further updates as results become available", said Hugh Agro, President & CEO.

The Beartrack-Arnett gold project is a structurally controlled orogenic gold deposit running north-south on the PCSZ. The project hosts an underground Inferred Mineral Resource of 6,745,000 tonnes grading 4.05 grams gold per tonne for 877,000 ounces of gold that is not included in the 2023 first phase open pit, heap leach PFS. See "Preliminary Feasibility Study NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Beartrack-Arnett Heap Leach Project, Lemhi County, Idaho, USA" prepared by Kappes, Cassidy & Associates, IMC, KCH and WSP dated August 2nd, 2023, for further details.

Current Joss area drilling targets are depicted on Figure 1. The first hole at Joss encountered ductile deformation textures and alteration that are consistent with the PCSZ structure. Alteration does not necessarily correlate with the presence or abundance of gold mineralization within the structure.

The Sharkey target is a two-kilometer step-out to the south to extend the PCSZ structure. The Sharkey target is defined by a geophysics (resistivity) anomaly that may map the PSCZ structural corridor under post-mineral cover. The target stratigraphy was intercepted in hole BT25-247D. The intercept was highly fractured and contained small vein selvages with sericitic alteration typically seen in other areas associated with the PCSZ, however, there were no geochemical anomalies in the samples from the intercept.

Extensions of the PCSZ from the Joss area to the south at Sharkey remain open for new discoveries and are a high priority future drilling.

Figure 1: Joss Area High-Grade Resource Expansion Targets

Long Section - South Pit to Joss Area (Looking West)

Qualified Persons

Technical information included in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. John Meyer, P.Eng., a QP and Vice President, Engineering and Development for the Company, and Mr. Dan Pace, RM SME, a QP and Chief Geologist for the Company.

About Revival Gold Inc.

Revival Gold is one of the largest, pure gold mine developers in the United States. The Company is advancing development of the Mercur Gold Project in Utah and ongoing exploration at the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Idaho. Revival Gold is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "RVG" and trades on the OTCQX Market under the ticker symbol "RVLGF". The Company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with its exploration and development office located in Salmon, Idaho.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Trebilcock, VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Telephone: (416) 366-4100 or Email: info@revival-gold.com

Cautionary Statement

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking statements could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: Statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development activities, the goals and expected outcomes of the planned drilling program at Beartrack-Arnett, the ability to complete the targeted program meters, the presence of alteration or structure, intercepting the shear zone, the potential for future assays, the high-grade nature of drill intercepts and mineralization at Beartrack-Arnett, the underground potential at Beartrack-Arnett and that the Mercur gold project development will advance.

Forward-looking statements and information involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to finance the development of its mineral properties; uncertainty as to whether there will ever be production at the Company's mineral exploration and development properties; risks related to the Company's ability to commence production at the projects and generate material revenues or obtain adequate financing for its planned exploration and development activities; uncertainties relating to the assumptions underlying resource and reserve estimates; mining and development risks, including risks related to infrastructure, accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes, bad weather, non-compliance with environmental and permit requirements or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in development, construction or production; the geology, grade and continuity of the Company's mineral deposits; the uncertainties involving success of exploration, development and mining activities; permitting timelines; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; unanticipated reclamation expenses; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests and the estimation of reserves and resources; unexpected cost increases in estimated capital and operating costs; the need to obtain permits and government approvals; material adverse changes, unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with the company to perform as agreed; social or labour unrest; changes in commodity prices; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's public filings with Canadian securities regulators, including its most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, available at www.sedarplus.ca . The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE: Revival Gold Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/revival-gold-targets-underground-resource-growth-with-drilling-at-beartrack-arnet-1148376