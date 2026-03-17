Gold Basin Resources Corporation: Gold Basin Resources Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Gold Basin Resources Corporation ("Gold Basin" or the "Company") (TSX.V:GXX) is pleased to report that the Company held its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") on March 16, 2026.

A total of 73,721,447 of Gold Basin's common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 54.56% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Gold Basin. All votes cast at the meeting were 100% in support of all director candidates.

At the AGM, Shane Ebert, Mark Ernst, Jim Paterson, John Robins, and Jordan Ross have been elected to the board of directors of Gold Basin. Shareholders also approved fixing the number of directors at five, and the appointment of Manning Elliott LLP as auditors of the Company.

The directors of Gold Basin have appointed Shane Ebert as President and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Jutras as Vice President, Chantelle Collins as Chief Financial Officer, and Barbara O'Neill as Corporate Secretary. Jim Paterson, John Robins, and Mark Ernst have been named to the audit committee of the board of directors. Jordan Ross has been appointed lead independent director.

Today's AGM marks the first time in over 21 months that Gold Basin shareholders have had a say in the direction of their company, and the first time since the cease trade order was imposed on Gold Basin over 10 months ago, that Gold Basin has made any progress towards regulatory compliance. The new board is composed of highly experienced industry professionals who will work diligently to address the current state of the Company and create value for all stakeholders.

About Gold Basin Resources Corporation

Gold Basin Resources Corporation holds the 42 km2 Gold Basin Project in Mohave County Arizona. The project hosts large mineralized trends containing near surface oxide gold mineralization and has seen over 800 historic and current drill holes into mineralized deposits up to 1.7 kilometres in length.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Shane Ebert"

Shane Ebert, Chief Executive Officer/Director

For Further Information Contact:

Shane Ebert at 1.250.964.2699

info@goldbasinresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical and present factual information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release, including words such as "will" and similar expressions, are forward-looking information that represents Gold Basin Resources Corporation's internal projections, expectations or beliefs concerning, among other things: addressing the current state of the Company; value creation for all stakeholders of Gold Basin; and future operating results and various components thereof or the economic performance of Gold Basin. The projections, estimates and beliefs contained in such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Gold Basin's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things those risks described in Gold Basin's and CANEX's filings with the Canadian securities authorities. Accordingly, holders of Gold Basin's common shares and potential investors are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted. Gold Basin disclaims any responsibility to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Gold Basin Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gold-basin-resources-announces-results-of-annual-general-meeting-1148440