Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC) (OTCID: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") is pleased to report very encouraging assay results from late 2025 field work (Table 1, below) on the Company's 100% owned, road-accessible Kinkaid project in the Walker Lane trend of southwestern Nevada. The work was in follow-up to the initial discovery of epithermal style gold mineralization in spring 2025 at the PM Skarn and Bismark Hill targets (see news, August 7, 2025). These zones, along with dozens of old mine workings and prospect pits dispersed across the Kinkaid property, appear to be part of much larger alteration and mineralization systems postulated to overlie as many as four buried porphyry Cu-Au intrusive centres (see Figure 1). The goal of the ongoing programs of mapping, rock and soil sampling, together with an upcoming aeromagnetic and radiometric survey, as well as an induced polarization (IP) survey anticipated for later in 2026, is to advance the PM Skarn and Bismark Hill gold targets and the various porphyry targets toward drill-ready status.

"The Kinkaid property bears watching for its potential to deliver, within the next two years, a cluster of porphyry discoveries in one of the foremost mining jurisdictions in the world," said Kevin Keough, Chief Executive Officer. "Kinkaid adds depth to our property portfolio, and we own 100% of it. In the meantime, all eyes are on our large-scale Trek South porphyry copper-gold prospect in BC's Golden Triangle, only recently exposed by glacial ice retreat, which could deliver a major discovery this summer."

Highlights of Recent Work - Bismark Hill Target

A Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) alteration mineral study undertaken in 2023 identified a series of strong sericite (white mica) anomalies coincident with known mineralization on the property as well as multiple anomalies clustered in a 350 x 240 metre alteration zone centred on Bismark Hill (see Figure 2). Sericite is a key indicator mineral for hydrothermal alteration commonly associated with copper and gold bearing systems. The fall 2025 work, coupled with earlier sampling by the Company, has now confirmed the presence of gold ± copper mineralization at every sericite anomaly around Bismark Hill (Fig. 2). Noteworthy results include:

An exposed 20 metre wide, sericite-altered zone returned a grab sample assay of 50.5 g/t Au from a red, hematite stained, 10 cm wide, quartz-veined alteration "pod", one of many such pods 5 to 20 cm in width scattered throughout the alteration zone. A sample of a similar pod taken in May 2025 assayed 13.95 g/t Au (see news, August 7, 2025);

Chip samples of the sericitic zone containing approximately 50% of these red pods assayed 23.68 g/t Au across 0.6 metres and 5.55 g/t Au across 1.52 metres ;

Numerous large quartz veins, 20 to 60 cm in width, containing copper and gold mineralization have now been found up to 100 metres northeast and 200 metres east-northeast of the sericite zone mentioned above. Grab samples of these veins assayed from 0.17 to 0.50 g/t Au and 0.2% to 0.55% Cu . Similar but higher-grade veins were found in previous prospecting programs to the south and southeast of the sericite zone. These returned grab sample assays up to 36 g/t Au and 4.8% Cu (see Fig. 2 and news, March 10, 2022);

A weakly altered felsic volcanic rock cut by a series of thin quartz ± barite veinlets assayed 0.28 g/t Au across 9.45 metres with relatively consistent gold values throughout and locally elevated antimony and copper values up to 25 ppm Sb and 442 ppm Cu. This zone illustrates how non-descript some previously unrecognized mineralized areas on the property can be.

*Readers should note that grab samples are by their nature selective, and despite our best efforts may not always be representative of the true style and overall grade of mineralization, nor represent true widths of mineralization.

"The geology of the mineralization and the related alteration as well as the trace element content of the mineralization (e.g., up to 21,798 ppb mercury and 786 ppm antimony) are indicative of an epithermal mineralizing system, likely emanating from an intrusive, porphyry type centre at depth," stated John Biczok, P. Geo., Oreterra's Vice President Exploration. "The Company plans to carry out detailed chip sampling of these two recently discovered epithermal zones this spring, along with further soil sampling and mapping of other sericite anomalies and related prospects on the claims, in addition to a property-wide airborne magnetic and radiometric survey. The airborne surveys are expected to help delineate the presumed underlying porphyry centres and outline the sericitic alteration associated with the mineralization, after which induced polarization surveys will be carried out to identify targets for follow-up drilling."

Figure 1: Kinkaid Project claim blocks, prospects, epithermal gold zones and possible porphyry centres

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Figure 2: Gold and copper results and SWIR sericite anomalies at Bismark Hill

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Highlights of Recent Work - PM Skarn Zone

A 30 metre wide zone of intermittently exposed, gold-bearing, chalcedonic quartz flooding was first located adjacent to the PM Skarn zone on the northern Kinkaid claims in 2024 (see news, August 27, 2024). This was then followed up by an initial sampling program in the spring of 2025. Early assay results of 10.6 g/t Au from quartz veinlets, 3.2 g/t Au from a brecciated quartzite unit, and scattered chalcedonic quartz outcrops and float samples that assayed 0.28 to 0.79 g/t Au provided an incentive for further sampling in the fall of 2025. Highlights of this most recent sampling include:

1.36 g/t Au across a 50 cm wide quartz flooded quartzite outcrop;

6.53 and 2.16 g/t Au from two pieces, each 10-15 cm wide, of a large chalcedonic boulder/broken subcrop with trace chalcopyrite. A third piece with no visible chalcopyrite assayed 80 ppb Au;

A sample of a small historical stockpile of brecciated quartzite infilled with black manganese minerals assayed 1.7 g/t Au. A sample collected from this site in April 2025 assayed 3.2 g/t Au (see news, August 7, 2025). A chip sample of the fractured quartzite in outcrop 4 metres away from the aforementioned stockpile contained less manganese but nonetheless assayed 0.33 g/t Au over 1.4 m.

While it is sometimes difficult to discern the chalcedonic quartz overprint on the local quartzite and as a result not all samples taken so far are auriferous, the gold assays returned from the PM zone are still considered highly encouraging and believed to be indicative of a structurally controlled epithermal gold mineralizing event. The locally elevated levels of manganese (to 4,760 ppm Mn), mercury (to 617 ppb Hg) and antimony (to 673 ppm Sb) add further support to this model, as does the presence 30 metres away of a small stockpile of silver-rich, epithermal-style vein material that has assayed in previous sampling 495 ppm mercury and 0.25% antimony, elements typically found in epithermal systems, as well as 1,725 g/t (61 oz/t) silver, 6.9% zinc, 0.4% copper, and 1% lead (see news, March 10, 2022).

*Readers should note that grab samples are by their nature selective, and despite our best efforts may not always be representative of the true style and overall grade of mineralization, nor represent true widths of mineralization.





Figure 3: Analytical results of mineralized rock samples overlain on a photo of the PM Skarn gold zone

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A detailed corporate presentation on the Kinkaid project is available on the Company's website at: https://www.oreterra.com/investors. A table of the October 2025 assay results discussed in this news release is available below.

Table 1: Kinkaid Project Assay Results, October 2025 Sampling Program.





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QA/QC

Rock samples reported herein were a mix of chip and grab samples considered generally representative of the various old mine dumps, veins and outcrops being sampled. The samples collected in the 2025 program and discussed in this document were submitted to the Standards Council of Canada ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited Bureau Veritas laboratory in Reno, Nevada and Vancouver, BC. A rigorous quality assurance and quality control program was implemented in the form of blanks and Certified Reference Material standards inserted at every 10th position in the sample series. The assay results of these standards and blanks have been within the acceptable ranges.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Oreterra Metals Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore deposit types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in northwest Ontario and has lead the teams conducting all of the Company's field work at Kinkaid.

About Oreterra Metals Corp.

Oreterra Metals Corp. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. The Company holds several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, the most significant of which is the newly-identified Trek South prospect located to the southeast of Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek project, currently undergoing pre-feasibility studies. Following a highly successful $9.7 million financing closed earlier this month, a maiden two-phase, approximately 10,000 metre drill program at Trek South is now fully funded, for completion this summer. Drilling will test a 1.6 km wide zone of intense porphyry-style alteration, mineralization and underlying coincident strong IP, MT and magnetic anomalies exposed by recent glacial retreat. In addition, the first significant exploration work since 2007 is now planned for Oreterra's JW porphyry prospect, located to the northwest of the Galore Creek deposits.

Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Cu-Ag workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where past drilling by the Company returned highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Oreterra also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC. Technical presentations on each of the Kinkaid, Scossa and Lundmark-Akow Lake properties, authored by J. Biczok, P.Geo, are available at https://www.oreterra.com/investors.

For further information please visit www.oreterra.com or contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288798

Source: Oreterra Metals Corp.