European Service Network S.A.: Tests of fridges show positive results

European Service Network S.A., Brussels - EU-organised tests conducted on 18 fridges found that all but one complied with regulations for energy efficiency, noise and capacity. The testing campaign was organised by the European Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs (DG GROW)

BRUSSELS, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESN (European Service Network S.A.) creates the communication materials and manages the communication campaign for JACOP 2024. ESN is part of a consortium led by EY, which was awarded a framework contract by EISMEA and DG GROW (reference: EISMEA/2021/OP/0016).

Eighteen household fridges from 14 different brands were tested for compliance with EU ecodesign and energy labelling regulations. National market surveillance authorities purchased them in Croatia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania. Six were bought in stores and 12 online. The models included both manual and self-defrosting appliances. They were selected based on market research.

Robust testing

Testing was conducted at an accredited laboratory in Denmark that specialises in ecodesign.

Seventeen models met EU requirements for energy efficiency, noise emissions and chilled volume. Three models failed initial testing. After further checks, two of those models passed. For the third, no pass or fail could be determined.

The declared energy efficiency class is often 'on the edge' of two values. So while a fridge might be declared an E, it is measured to be an F, but the energy consumption is still within the 10 % tolerance limit.

Check labels and product information

National market surveillance authorities, who selected the samples and oversaw the testing, advised consumers to familiarise themselves with the product labels before buying a fridge, as they contain more information than just energy class, and to read user manuals. Installing the fridge as indicated will help to optimise performance. Spending more on an appliance with a better energy rating can bring long-term savings.

Recommendations for manufacturers included ensuring that energy labels on fridges are visible and accurate and that all other product information is readily available. Importers who put their name on a fridge assume the responsibilities of the manufacturer.

Economic operators are encouraged to work with market surveillance authorities to ensure compliance with EU regulations.

Vanessa Capurso, Policy Officer at DG GROW, said: 'Market surveillance campaigns like this are crucial to protect consumers and also businesses in the Single Market from unfair competition by those who do not comply with the rules. The outcome of these tests confirms that regular market surveillance campaigns are effective in enforcing EU requirements.'

JACOP 2024

The testing was done during the Joint Actions on Compliance of Products (JACOP) 2024 across the EU and EFTA countries. The aim of the project is to ensure a safe Single Market by strengthening cooperation between market surveillance authorities. They jointly test products, determine their risks and harmonise ways of working. A total of 16 product categories were tested.

For more information, please contact: JACOP 2024 jacop2024@esn.eu