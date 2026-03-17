Southwire Announces Placement on America's Greatest Workplaces for Women List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Southwire announced on March 10 that it has been named one of Newsweek's "Greatest Workplaces for Women" for the second year in a row, reinforcing the company's ongoing commitment to building an inclusive workplace where all team members can grow and thrive.

The recognition was shared during Southwire's Women's Day event, held at the University of West Georgia, where the company gathered to celebrate Women's History Month, honor the contributions of women throughout the organization and recognize progress and opportunity across the manufacturing industry.

I personally am very optimistic for the future. When you look at the number of role models who refused to accept status quo and pushed the boundaries over the last 20 years and the overflowing ambition in current generation of female professionals and leaders, I am very confident that soon every day will become women's day in this industry," said Ganesh Ramaswamy, Southwire's president and CEO.

Newsweek announced the "America's Greatest Workplaces for Women 2026" rankings in February, recognizing companies that foster strong and supportive environments for women.

The recognition is not application-based but instead determined through an independent, data-driven study that analyzed feedback from more than 89,000 women employees and 1.1 million company reviews. The recognition also factors in more than 37 million data points across 120 key workplace performance indicators related to areas such as leadership representation, workplace equity and employee satisfaction.

"This recognition belongs to our team members. It reflects that at Southwire, success is not defined by what we achieve, but by how we show up for one another and how we do the work together every day," said Cara Herzog, VP, Inclusion & Interim Strategic Talent. "Behind every metric is a human story. It is a leader who listened, a team member who spoke up, a moment where people leaned in and inclusion moved from intention to action. That is what this recognition represents, and it is something our entire organization should be proud of."

A companywide livestream connected people across various Southwire locations, resulting in 900-plus Southwire team members, customers and nonprofit partners registering to join the event either virtually or in person.

This year's Women's History Month theme, "Leading Change: Women Shaping a Sustainable Future," guided the conversations during the event as team members, representatives from UWG, Atlanta Braves, the American Heart Association and many more explored topics centered on development, wellbeing and continuous learning.

The event also featured sessions covering a range of subjects, including leadership development, women's health, customer engagement and financial wellness. Each discussion was designed to equip team members with practical insights while fostering open dialogue about the role women play in shaping a more sustainable future for Southwire and the communities it serves.

Events like this help people feel included. It gives us a space for networking and a space for being a part of something bigger. Southwire is much more than a wire and cable company. We're making a difference," said Krystle Wright, Manager of Pricing and Internal Engagement and Giving Back subcommittee chair for Women's Network.

Designed to inspire and engage, raise awareness and drive long-term impact, the event highlighted Southwire's continued commitment to inclusion and its essential connection to the company's long-term sustainability strategy.

As a certified sustainable event, the program also reflected Southwire's dedication to operating responsibly while investing in its people.

Newsweek's recognition underscores Southwire's ongoing efforts to cultivate a workplace culture where everyone has the opportunity to lead, grow and make an impact.

To learn more about Southwire's inclusion initiatives, visit https://southwire.com/inclusion.

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SOURCE: Southwire

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/southwire-announces-placement-on-americas-greatest-workplaces-for-wome-1148469