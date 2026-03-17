U.S. Bank announced today that veteran securities executive Alan Flanagan has joined the bank as head of Global Investment Services, a division comprising Global Fund Services and Global Corporate Trust.

In this role, Flanagan will lead a global team that combines industry-leading expertise with superior client service to offer customized product solutions for alternative investments, mutual funds, exchange-traded products, collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), structured finance, and corporate, escrow and municipal trust services. Flanagan will be a member of the senior leadership team for U.S. Bank's Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking business line and will be based in New York.

Flanagan spent nearly two decades at BNY, where he held senior leadership roles across asset servicing, fund services and alternative investments, leading global businesses and driving sustainable growth. Most recently, he served as global head of client coverage for BNY's asset servicing division, overseeing relationship management for the firm. Prior to BNY, Alan held roles at UBS, CIBC and KPMG, giving him broad experience across business development, operations and financial services.

"Alan is widely regarded as a collaborative leader with a forward-thinking mindset and a strong commitment to client outcomes and I'm excited to welcome him to the bank," said Stephen Philipson, vice chair, U.S. Bank Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking. "He brings a wealth of expertise in leading high-performing teams, which will enable us to continue building on the tremendous success of our Investment Services businesses."

Flanagan is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ireland and holds a chartered director in corporate governance and corporate strategy from the Institute of Directors, UK.

About U.S. Bancorp

Headquartered in Minneapolis, U.S. Bancorp is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. Our three major business lines serve 15 million clients throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe, and our team of nearly 70,000 people invest our hearts and minds to power human potential every day. Ranked 105th on the Fortune 500, we are deeply respected for our culture and long-term stewardship and admired for our diversified business mix and product capabilities.

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Contacts:

Kimberly Mikrot, U.S. Bank Public Affairs and Communications

kimberly.mikrot@usbank.com