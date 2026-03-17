SetSale Closes $2 Million to Bring AI Efficiency to the HVAC Supply Chain

Funding to Help Contractors Optimize Their Sales Processes with AI and Break Down Silos Between Contractors, Distributors, and OEMs

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / SetSale , the AI-powered sales solution for residential HVAC and home improvement trades, today announced the close of a $2 million seed funding round, bringing its total funding to $2.7 million since its inception in 2024. The round was led by York IE, with participation from Palmetto and Finturf .

Residential HVAC sales remain dominated by manual pricebooks, static proposal templates, and fragmented vendor relationships. As a result, contractors miss opportunities and distributors lack visibility into how their products and rebates are represented downstream. SetSale's AI-native sales platform bridges this gap, connecting the HVAC supply chain-contractors (end users), distributors (channel partners), and homeowners. By integrating real-time partner data into the contractor sales systems, it replaces manual contractor workflows, automating the HVAC proposal process end-to-end. SetSale closes the gap between distributors and their dealer networks, breaking down information silos and enabling faster deployment of sales best practices.

"We believe the next great vertical software companies won't just digitize workflows-they'll own the data layer that connects an entire supply chain," said Matt Shapiro, Director-Investments, York IE. "Residential HVAC is a massive, fragmented market where quoting, pricing, rebates, and financing still live across spreadsheets and disconnected systems. SetSale is building the AI-native sales network that connects contractors and distributors in real time - embedding live pricing, incentives, and financing directly into the proposal workflow. That two-sided connectivity is what drives measurable ROI for the industry. We're excited to partner with Assaf, Seth, and the team as they build the sales infrastructure layer for the HVAC industry."

This funding will accelerate SetSale's expansion across key vendor partnerships, deepen ERP integrations powering Distributor Connect, and advance its AI-driven pricing and margin optimization capabilities. The company will grow its two-sided network of contractors and distributors while introducing enhanced performance analytics and compliance tools to improve visibility and alignment across the HVAC sales ecosystem.

"Existing tools generate contractor proposals, but that is only one part of the equation. The heavy lifting happens before a customer even sees a quote-in the equipment matching, pricing calculations, rebate qualifications, and add-on positioning. SetSale unifies this data to build the optimal proposal and uses AI to handle the execution," said Assaf Weinberg, Co-Founder and CEO, SetSale. "By serving as a point-of-sale for contractors and a command center for distributors, we provide value to the entire HVAC ecosystem, helping contractors increase close rates, ticket sizes, and profitability."

"Home energy upgrades don't scale unless the selling process scales," said Chris Kemper, Founder and CEO at Palmetto. "SetSale is modernizing a critical bottleneck in HVAC; turning quoting into a faster, clearer, more consistent experience for homeowners, and a more effective sales motion for contractors."

Timed with the investment, York IE's Matt Shapiro will join SetSale's board.

About SetSale

SetSale is an AI-native sales enablement platform purpose-built for the residential HVAC industry, connecting residential contractors and distributors through real-time pricing, inventory, and incentive data. By integrating with live distributor pricing, inventory, rebates, and spiffs directly into contractor proposals, SetSale automates quote creation, embeds consumer financing, and seamlessly connects with existing Field Service Management (FSM) systems. SetSale improves close rates, increases average ticket size, drives SKU visibility, and protects margin across the channel. SetSale works with major distributors, including Mingledorffs, Winsupply, LohMiller, Koch Air and Standard Air. Learn more at www.setsale.ai .

About York IE

York IE is an investment and operating firm that combines a family of funds with a hands-on operating platform to build and back software companies. With a 250+ person in-house team, AI and automation technology, deep ecosystem partnerships, and cross-functional insights from thousands of engagements, York drives value creation for the private technology market. Fuel Your Strategic Growth at York IE .

About Palmetto

Palmetto is a consumer energy platform dedicated to making the clean energy transition simple, accessible, and affordable for American families. Through its digital-first marketplace, Palmetto connects homeowners with vetted clean energy partners and flexible financing solutions across solar, storage, HVAC, backup power, and energy-efficient appliances. The company's mission is to enable millions of households to reduce utility costs, increase energy resilience, and achieve energy independence while supporting its Get Solar, Give Solar initiative that funds renewable energy access for underserved global communities.

Media Contact

Danielle Dougan

York IE for SetSale

ddougan@york.ie

SOURCE: SetSale

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/setsale-closes-2-million-to-bring-ai-efficiency-to-the-hvac-suppl-1146873