C2 Blockchain Inc: C2 Blockchain Reports DOG Treasury Holdings Surpassing 900 Million DOG

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company, today announced that its treasury holdings of DOG (Bitcoin) have increased to 900,789,168.9 Coins.

The Company added approximately 25,760,899.9 DOG since its most recent disclosure of 875,028,269 DOG, reflecting continued execution of its digital asset treasury strategy.

DOG (Bitcoin) is issued through the Bitcoin Runes protocol, which launched alongside the April 2024 Bitcoin halving and provides a framework for fungible digital assets operating directly on Bitcoin's base layer.

C2 Blockchain's DOG holdings are custodied with Kraken, and token balances can be independently verified through public blockchain records. The Company also maintains a transparency dashboard for its digital asset treasury at C2DOG.com.

"Our approach focuses on disciplined participation in the evolving Bitcoin-native asset ecosystem," said Levi Jacobson, Chief Executive Officer of C2 Blockchain Inc. "We continue to evaluate opportunities within the broader Bitcoin infrastructure landscape while maintaining a transparent treasury framework."

Participation in the Bitcoin-Native Digital Asset Ecosystem

The launch of the Runes protocol introduced a mechanism for fungible assets to operate directly on Bitcoin's base layer. Since its introduction, Runes-based assets have contributed to increased transaction activity across the Bitcoin network and expanded experimentation with Bitcoin-native digital assets.

DOG (Bitcoin) operates within this framework and participates directly in on-chain transactions recorded on the Bitcoin blockchain.

As the ecosystem surrounding Bitcoin-native assets continues to evolve, C2 Blockchain monitors developments across the network as part of its broader treasury and infrastructure strategy.

Corporate Treasury Approach

C2 Blockchain evaluates digital asset holdings as part of its broader treasury management framework. The Company considers multiple factors when acquiring digital assets, including:

available capital resources

market liquidity

custody and security infrastructure

regulatory developments

strategic alignment with the Bitcoin ecosystem

The Company may increase or decrease its digital asset holdings depending on market conditions, operational needs, or capital allocation priorities.

Accounting and Reporting Considerations

Digital assets, including DOG (Bitcoin), are accounted for in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Current accounting standards may require digital assets to be measured at fair value or subject to other remeasurement requirements.

As a result, fluctuations in digital asset market prices may affect the Company's reported financial results in future reporting periods.

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTCID:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and digital asset treasury company. The Company focuses on digital asset treasury management and participation in emerging blockchain-native ecosystems.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's digital asset strategy, treasury management activities, and participation in emerging blockchain ecosystems.

Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "project," "may," "could," "will," or "potential." These statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties, including digital asset price volatility, regulatory developments, cybersecurity risks, changes in accounting standards, custody risks, and broader capital market conditions.

Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

C2 Blockchain Inc.

Investor & Media Relations

info@c2blockchain.com

www.c2blockchain.com

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-reports-dog-bitcoin-treasury-holdings-surpassing-900-mi-1148435