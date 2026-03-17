Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - TriSummit Utilities Inc. ("the Company" or "TSU") today announced the appointment of Clint Warkentin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective March 17, 2026. In this role, Clint will lead TriSummit's finance organization, including corporate finance and capital markets, treasury, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, accounting, and tax. He will also provide financial oversight and governance across TriSummit's operating utility and renewable energy businesses.

Clint is a seasoned enterprise leader with more than 25 years of senior financial experience spanning regulated utilities, energy infrastructure, and capital-intensive growth businesses. He previously held several executive finance roles at ATCO, including Chief Financial & Investment Officer of ATCO Energy Systems and Divisional CFO of ATCO's Electricity Global Business Unit. In these roles, he led enterprise financing, regulatory proceedings, capital allocation, and strategic planning for a portfolio of regulated electric and gas utilities across multiple jurisdictions. Clint also served as CFO of Certarus Ltd., where he partnered closely with the CEO and Board during a period of significant expansion.

"Clint will be a welcome addition to our senior leadership team. His background blends deep expertise in utility regulation and capital markets with extensive, hands-on experience scaling organizations and executing complex transactions. This uniquely positions him to support TriSummit's strategy and long-term growth objectives," said Shaun Toivanen, President and CEO of TriSummit Utilities.

Clint is a Chartered Professional Accountant and CFA Charterholder and holds the ICD.D designation. He earned a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Saskatchewan and is a graduate of the Ivey Executive Program.

About TriSummit Utilities Inc.

TSU is a North American energy company with rate-regulated distribution, transmission and storage utility operations, as well as renewable power generation assets. The company serves approximately 295,000 customers across Canada and the United States, delivering safe and reliable energy solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to TSU or an affiliate of TSU, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, the Company's expected future strategy and growth. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect TSU's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in the market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in TSU's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause TSU's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this press release, including without limitation, those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this press release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated or expected, and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this press release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this press release. TSU does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288814

Source: TriSummit Utilities Inc.