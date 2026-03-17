New findings highlight correlations between EEG and clinical outcome measures in Alzheimer's disease

Cognito Therapeutics, a late clinical-stage neurotechnology company pioneering non-invasive therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced new research from its investigational Spectris therapy at the AD/PD 2026 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases, held March 17-21 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317276762/en/

Cognito Spectris-AD investigational device. Image credit: Cognito Therapeutics

The presentations explore how gamma sensory stimulation delivered through the Spectris system may influence brain network activity and electroencephalography (EEG) biomarkers associated with Alzheimer's disease.

One oral presentation reported a detailed analysis of EEG, MRI and clinical outcomes from the company's OVERTURE feasibility study in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. The analysis evaluated longitudinal Spectris-induced changes in brain network activity and their relationship to measures of cognition, daily function, and structural brain preservation.

Participants in the OVERTURE study exhibited well-established EEG abnormalities in spectral power distribution characteristic of Alzheimer's disease, and baseline EEG metrics were comparable between active and sham groups. Over the 24-week treatment period, patients treated with Spectris demonstrated attenuation of shifts in EEG power spectra from higher to lower frequencies, commonly referred to as EEG slowing, compared with sham-treated participants.

Importantly, reductions in EEG slowing in the active treatment group correlated with reduced decline in the total ADCS-ADL score and reduced MRI brain volume loss, suggesting that neurophysiological changes measured by EEG may indicate clinically relevant treatment outcomes.

"These findings provide additional evidence that gamma sensory stimulation has the potential to modulate brain network activity in ways that may be clinically meaningful for patients with neurodegenerative disease," said Christian Howell, Chief Executive Officer, Cognito Therapeutics. "By linking changes in electrophysiological biomarkers with functional and structural outcomes, this research helps deepen our understanding of how Spectris may influence the underlying biology of Alzheimer's disease."

Additional poster presentations explore the effects of gamma sensory stimulation on cognitive event-related potentials (ERPs), demonstrating that Spectris stimulation can enhance neural responses associated with working memory and cognitive processing in patients with Alzheimer's disease.

The research builds on results from the OVERTURE randomized, sham-controlled clinical study evaluating Spectris in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. EEG biomarkers from that study are also being incorporated into the company's ongoing HOPE pivotal trial, where EEG will be evaluated as a potential quantitative biomarker to provide supportive mechanistic evidence for the trial's primary composite endpoint assessing daily function and cognition.

Presentation Details:

Oral Presentation

Correlations Between Changes in EEG Signals and Clinical Outcomes After Spectris Treatment in Alzheimer's Disease

Presenter: Mihály Hajós, Ph.D.

Session: Biomarkers of Synaptic Loss, Tau Progression, and Early Network Dysfunction in Alzheimer's Disease

Date and Time: March 17, 2026 15:15-15:30

Poster Presentations

Sensory-Evoked Gamma Oscillation Enhances Cognitive Event Related Potentials in Patients with Alzheimer's Disease

Poster Session: March 17, 2026 7:30 AM (Shift 1)

A Clinical Feasibility Trial of Spectris Treatment in Parkinson's Disease-Associated Cognitive Impairment

Poster Session: March 19, 2026 1:50 PM (Shift 2)

Spectris is an investigational, non-invasive neurostimulation therapy designed to evoke gamma-frequency brain oscillations through synchronized visual and auditory stimulation. Gamma oscillations play a key role in neuronal communication and are disrupted in Alzheimer's disease.

About Cognito Therapeutics

Cognito Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage neurotechnology company pioneering neuroprotective therapies to address the unmet needs of patients living with CNS disorders. Its lead product, Spectris, is an at-home therapeutic platform that uses non-invasive, sensory-driven neurostimulation to evoke coordinated neural activity across interconnected networks. The company's feasibility studies have shown the potential for Spectris to preserve cognition, daily function, and slow brain atrophy in patients diagnosed with mild-to-moderate AD. Cognito is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information, visit www.cognitotx.com and follow @cognitotx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260317276762/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

Kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com