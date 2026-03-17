Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, has surpassed 1 million merchants globally. Klarna has grown the number of merchants offering its payment methods by 47% in the past year, adding 285,000 merchants in 2025, and more than 115,000 in the final quarter alone.

The growth is being driven by Klarna's expanding agreements with the world's leading payment service providers, giving merchants around the world easier access to Klarna at checkout.

Leisure, Sport Hobby is now Klarna's fastest-growing merchant category, up 91% YoY in February 2026, reflecting growing consumer demand for flexible payments in wellness and fitness.

David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna: "Home repairs, a new couch, salon appointments, gym memberships these are facts of life for most people, but the way they pay for them hasn't kept up. Reaching 1 million merchants is a reflection of how deeply embedded Klarna is becoming in everyday money management, and the acceleration across verticals and markets shows no signs of slowing down."

With its merchant network now spanning over 1 million businesses across 26 markets, Klarna is well-positioned to convert network scale into sustainable revenue growth, and continues to expand into the high-frequency, high-intent categories that define the next phase of its platform strategy.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay Google Pay. One million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, including the anticipated adoption of the various payment options that we offer. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Investor News

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