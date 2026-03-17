Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China drosselt, Preise explodieren: Wird dieser kaum bekannte Rohstoff zum nächsten Milliarden-Play?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.03.2026 13:06 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

G-P Gia Wins H3 HR Advisors HCM Technology Signal Award for AI Maturity

BOSTON, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- G-P (Globalization Partners), recognized as the undisputed leader in global employment by industry analysts, today announced that G-P Gia was named the winner of H3 HR Advisors HCM Technology Signal Award for AI Maturity.

logo

Each Signal Award highlights a provider whose HCM technology demonstrates a clear and observable pattern in one of ten areas that are deeply relevant to organizations in 2026. This AI Maturity category recognizes where AI is being applied as a practical and trusted capability, embedded in real workflows.

"G-P Gia reduces the complexity of global employment and global HR compliance so companies can scale teams anywhere with confidence," said Nat Natarajan, COO at G-P. "Winning the Signal Award for AI Maturity reinforces the real impact we're delivering for customers every day. At G-P, we've moved past the AI hype and are setting a new standard for how global teams are built and managed."

G-P Gia is agentic AI for global employment and global HR compliance. Built on over a decade of global compliance expertise, 100,000+ vetted articles and 1,500+ government sources, Gia provides guidance HR leaders can trust. Gia streamlines hundreds of the most complex global HR tasks, from generating locally compliant employment documents and policies to providing real-time compliance alerts.

"At H3 HR Advisors, the Signal Awards reflect our perspective on what truly

matters in HR technology right now and where the industry is heading," said Steve Boese, co-founder, H3 HR Advisors. "These recognitions highlight the providers delivering real impact for organizations today while helping shape the future of work through practical, meaningful innovation."

The Signal Award builds on G-P Gia's recent honors from Lighthouse Research & Advisory for Best Advance in Practical AI, further cementing G-P's position at the forefront of AI-driven global employment. Together, these accolades underscore G-P's leadership in delivering functional, high-impact AI solutions that solve the most complex challenges in global HR.

Learn more about how G-P is advancing the future of work and global employment here: www.g-p.com

About G-P

G-P (Globalization Partners) is the recognized leader in global employment, ranked No. 1 in every industry analyst report. G-P's global employment platform delivers everything companies of all sizes need to manage the full employee lifecycle with its trusted Global HR Agent, G-P Gia, and AI-powered Employer of Record (EOR) and Contractor products. G-P supports teams in 180+ countries with more than a decade of global employment experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and its unmatched proprietary knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made Possible

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook or check out our Blog.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747854/G_P__Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/g-p-gia-wins-h3-hr-advisors-hcm-technology-signal-award-for-ai-maturity-302715229.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.