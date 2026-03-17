EQS-News: Pride Holdings Group / Key word(s): Financial

Pride Holdings Group Announces Return of 13.35% of Outstanding Shares to Treasury, Strengthening Capital Structure and Reinforcing Long-Term Shareholder Commitment



17.03.2026 / 13:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





ORLANDO, FL - March 17, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Pride Holdings Group (OTC: PHSE), a diversified hospitality, entertainment, and LGBTQ+ focused holding company, today announced that its former Chief Executive Officer has voluntarily returned approximately 13.35% of the company's outstanding shares issued to the company's treasury.

The returned shares have been transferred back to Pride Holdings Group and recorded on the company's share treasury, effectively reducing the public issued shares and strengthening the company's overall capital structure, with other shares being restricted for sale.

"This action reflects a strong belief in the long-term vision of Pride Holdings Group and a commitment to responsible stewardship of shareholder value," said Mike Barrett, Chief Executive Officer of Pride Holdings Group.

The return of shares issued was completed without cost to the company and did not involve the issuance of new equity or changes to current management or operational strategy. Pride Holdings Group continues to focus on disciplined growth through strategic acquisitions, organic revenue expansion, and community-driven brand development within the LGBTQ+ consumer and hospitality markets.

The company will provide additional updates as appropriate through official filings and shareholder communications.

About Pride Holdings Group

Pride Holdings Group is a publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling LGBTQ+ oriented hospitality, nightlife, entertainment, and real estate assets. Through its portfolio of venues, events, and branded experiences, the Company aims to create safe, inclusive, and economically sustainable community spaces while delivering long-term value to shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Pride Holdings Group undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

For more information, please visit www.prideholdingsgroup.com .

Media Contact:

press@prideholdingsgroup.com

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