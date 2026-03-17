Akur8 Enters Life and Annuity Insurance Market with Strategic Acquisition of Slope Software

PARIS and ATLANTA, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akur8, the leading Global Actuarial AI platform, announced today it has acquired Slope Software, a cloud-native, all-in-one actuarial modeling platform for life insurers and pension firms. The transaction expands Akur8's offering beyond Property and Casualty (P&C) into the Life and Annuity (L&A) market, marking a pivotal milestone in its mission to serve actuaries worldwide with best-in-class tools and AI applied where they deliver the greatest impact.

Built for total transparency and auditability, SLOPE is a fully hosted cash-flow modeling solution that supports projections across the policy lifecycle, from pricing and valuation to forecasting. Founded in 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia, Slope Software has built a strong customer base including tier-one life insurers, reinsurers, and consulting firms. The vision behind SLOPE was born from the same fundamental belief that inspired Akur8: unlocking the full potential of actuaries by empowering them to make better decisions faster, with tools embedded seamlessly into their workflows and designed to challenge the legacy status quo in actuarial modeling.

SLOPE's transparent, cloud-native, user-friendly approach is a strong fit with Akur8's product DNA. Together, Akur8 and Slope Software will deliver a unified offering for multi-line carriers, providing a one-stop solution that supports both P&C and L&A actuarial needs. Following the acquisition, SLOPE will be integrated as Akur8 Life and will benefit from Akur8's R&D capabilities to accelerate innovation and product development.

Management Comments

Samuel Falmagne, CEO, Akur8

"Slope Software has built an exceptional platform that transforms how life actuaries work, and their vision mirrors our own: empowering actuaries with modern, intuitive tools that eliminate legacy constraints. Bringing SLOPE into the Akur8 family expands our reach into life insurance, and together we'll accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to actuaries worldwide."

Andy Smith, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Slope Software

"The benefits of joining Akur8 are so clear. Akur8's vision and founder mindset are closely aligned with the one Taylor and I have for SLOPE, and with our combined resources we're well positioned to deliver a best-in-class actuarial platform, making Akur8 the obvious choice for anyone seeking a modern, flexible, and powerful actuarial solution."

Taylor Perkins, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Slope Software

"Joining forces with Akur8 gives us the resources and R&D capabilities to scale our vision faster than we ever could alone. Our customers will benefit from enhanced innovation, expanded capabilities, and the backing of a global leader in actuarial technology. This partnership ensures that life actuaries will continue to receive the cutting-edge tools they need to excel in an increasingly complex market."

About Akur8

Akur8 's Global Actuarial AI Platform is transforming the insurance industry with an innovative suite of pricing and reserving solutions. Built on cutting-edge technology and actuarial excellence, Akur8 delivers speed, performance, transparency, and reliability for insurers of all sizes across Property and Casualty (P&C) and Life and Annuity (L&A) markets. Akur8 serves 300+ customers across 40+ countries, including global carriers AXA, Generali, Munich Re, Europ Assistance, Tokio Marine and MS&AD; personal and commercial P&C insurers TMNAS, FCCI, NEXT, HDVI and specialty P&C insurer Canopius. Over 3,000 actuaries use Akur8 daily to build their pricing models and reserving projections across all lines of business.

To learn more about Akur8, visit https://www.akur8.com/ .

About Slope Software

Slope Software delivers SLOPE, a transparent actuarial modeling platform that provides complete visibility across the modeling lifecycle, from initial assumptions to resulting outputs. Built on cloud-native architecture and embedded with end-to-end traceability and control, SLOPE empowers actuaries to streamline workflows, deepen analysis, and deliver defensible decisions with confidence.

To learn more about Slope Software, visit https://slopesoftware.com/ .

Media Contact

Vera Buttinger

Head of International Marketing

Akur8

vera.buttinger@akur8.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5547d824-b23a-4532-998b-170490cdbe4a