TOKYO, Mar 17, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka) served as a category sponsor (awards ceremonies) for the LIGA.i Blind Soccer Top League 2025 (organized by the NPO Japan Blind Football Association, JBFA), held from August 2, 2025, to February 23, 2026.TANAKA has been a partner of the JBFA and a sponsor of the Japan Blind Football Women's National Team since 2017, supporting their activities to raise awareness of and promote blind football. As a category sponsor of the tournament, TANAKA sponsored the operation of the awards ceremonies with the aim of contributing to the further development of blind football, and provided medals, commemorative items, and trophies to be awarded to teams and players.The LIGA.i Blind Soccer Top League was established in 2022, and this year marked its fourth tournament. The LIGA.i Blind Soccer Top League 2025 kicked off with the first round in August 2025, proceeded through the second round on December 7, and concluded with the final round on February 23, 2026, at Yokohama Budokan (Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture). After a series of exciting matches, free bird mejirodai won the championship and buen cambio yokohama finished as runner-up.At the awards ceremony held at the venue after the matches concluded, the Most Valuable Player award was presented to Yuzuki Sonobe (free bird mejirodai). The Top Scorer award was shared by four players: Ryo Kawamura (Shinagawa CC Papelecial), Yuki Saito (buen cambio yokohama), Sodai Hongo (free bird mejirodai), and Yuzuki Sonobe (free bird mejirodai). The special award, the TANAKA Great Effort Award, was presented to Shunsuke Nakamura (buen cambio yokohama). The final round also featured a full day of events, including visitor participation activities, greeting events with mascot characters, and cheerleading performances, and attracted a record 1,420 visitors, the highest in LIGA.i history (according to the organizer).Tournament Overview- Tournament Name: LIGA.i Blind Soccer Top League 2025- Organizer: NPO Japan Blind Football Association- Dates: August 2, 2025, to February 23, 2026- Venue-- Shinagawa LIGA.i Blind Soccer Top League 2025 Round 1: August 2; Shinagawa General Gymnasium (Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo)-- LIGA.i Blind Soccer Top League 2025 Round 2: December 7; Fukushi Enterprise Sumida Field (Sumida-ku, Tokyo)-- KPMG LIGA.i Blind Soccer Top League 2025 Round 3: February 23, 2026; Yokohama Budokan (Yokohama City, Kanagawa)- Special Event Website: https://liga-i.b-soccer.jp/Tournament ResultsMatch Results on February 23- Match 1: buen cambio yokohama 2-1 Saitama T.Wings- Match 2: free bird mejirodai 1-2 Shinagawa CC PapelecialFinal Standings:- Champion: free bird mejirodai- 2nd Place: buen cambio yokohama- 3rd Place: Shinagawa CC Papelecial- 4th Place: Saitama T.WingsContributions by TANAKATeam Awards- Champion Team: League Cup (Championship Silver Plate with Tournament Logo)- Champion Team Players: Medals (with Tournament Logo)Individual Awards- Most Valuable Player: Commemorative Item (Plaque with Tournament Logo)- Top Scorer: Commemorative Item (Plaque with Tournament Logo)- TANAKA Great Effort Award: Commemorative Item (Crystal Trophy with 1/25 oz. Platinum Vienna Harmony Coin and Tournament Logo)- Player of the Match: Commemorative Item (Crystal Trophy with Tournament Logo)*Only the Player of the Match will be awarded in each of the six matchesMeaning Behind the League Name "LIGA.i""LIGA.i" represents the hope to improve "Intensity," "Influence," and "Integrity" to enhance the value of blind football and create a more inclusive society. Along with this desire to change today's society, the fact that everyone involved in "LIGA.i" has the freedom to create their own unique "i" generates diversity, allowing every single person to take the initiative in building the league.*With the establishment of the new league, LIGA.i, in 2022, blind football now has a three-tournament system consisting of the Japan Championship, in which club teams from across the country can participate; the Regional League, which is held in four areas across the country; and the Top League, in which only teams that meet certain eligibility conditions can participate.About TANAKASince its foundation in 1885, TANAKA has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,591 employees, the group's consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ended December 2024 were 846.9 billion yen.TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.TANAKA Corporate Websitehttps://www.tanaka.co.jp/english/Press inquiriesTANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.https://www.tanaka.co.jp/support/req/other_contact_e/index.htmlPress Release: https://www.acnnewswire.com/docs/files/20260317.pdfSource: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.