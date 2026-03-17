Sono-Tek Corporation: Sono-Tek Announces Technical Collaboration with Diamond Quanta to Support Precision Coating Integration for Engineered Diamond Applications

MILTON, N.Y., March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), a global provider of precision ultrasonic coating systems, today announced a technical collaboration with Diamond Quanta (DQ), a developer of engineered diamond-on-glass and engineered-diamond materials for optics, thermal, semiconductor, and quantum systems.

Under the collaboration, Sono-Tek's precision ultrasonic coating technology is expected to be integrated into Diamond Quanta's manufacturing workflow to support repeatable thin-film deposition and multilayer integration across engineered diamond applications.

The collaboration is focused on strengthening process repeatability, film uniformity, and manufacturability as Diamond Quanta advances its materials platform toward OEM qualification and scalable manufacturing environments.

Supporting Standardized Process Architecture

Diamond Quanta has described its approach as a standardized process architecture designed to integrate engineered diamond interfaces into repeatable, qualification-ready manufacturing workflows compatible with existing semiconductor and electronics toolchains.

Through this collaboration, Sono-Tek systems are expected to support:

Repeatable thin-film deposition within multilayer diamond stacks

Improved coating uniformity and process consistency

Structured progression toward OEM qualification environments

Alignment with established semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystems

"Sono-Tek's precision ultrasonic coating systems are designed to enable consistent, high-uniformity thin-film integration across advanced device architectures," said Steve Harshbarger, Chief Executive Officer of Sono-Tek. "We are pleased to collaborate with Diamond Quanta as they advance their engineered diamond technologies toward scalable manufacturing."

"Establishing a repeatable manufacturing architecture requires not only breakthrough materials but standardized process modules that OEMs can adopt with confidence," said Adam Khan, Founder and CEO of Diamond Quanta. "Our collaboration with Sono-Tek strengthens the integration layer of our engineered diamond-on-glass platform and supports disciplined progression toward scalable qualification."

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK) designs and manufactures precision ultrasonic coating systems used to apply thin films across a wide range of advanced manufacturing applications. The Company's systems serve customers in microelectronics, alternative energy, medical devices, advanced industrial manufacturing, and research and development markets worldwide.

Sono-Tek's technology enables uniform, repeatable thin-film deposition and supports the transition from development to scalable production environments. The Company distributes its products globally through a combination of direct sales personnel, independent distributors, and sales representatives.

For more information about Diamond Quanta, please visit www.diamondquanta.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These "forward-looking statements' are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations and could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions, including political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; inflationary and supply chain pressures; continued strength of sales to the medical device market; continued private and public funding for the clean energy sector; continued strong demand for Sono-Tek's suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services in the clean energy and other markets; maintenance of order backlog; evolving tariff policies; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems; and realization of quarterly and annual revenues within the forecasted range of sales guidance. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For more information

Sono-Tek Corp.

Stephen J. Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Ph: (845) 795-2020

info@sono-tek.com

Investor Relations

Kirin Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com