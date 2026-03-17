PowerBank Corporation: PowerBank Announces a Combined 42 MW across 9 Projects Have Been Advanced Under Spring Mobilization in New York State

Combined 42.24 MW Solar and 21.76 MWh Battery Storage Portfolio Enters Construction Phase Across New York State

Projects to Deliver Clean Energy to New York Communities and Organizations

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - PowerBank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) ("PowerBank" or the "Company"), a leader in North American energy infrastructure development and asset ownership, is pleased to announce the spring mobilization of 9 projects in NY State, including Jordan Rd 1 and 2, Elmira, Newark and Camp Smith projects, among others (the "Projects").

Spring mobilization is the initial stage of construction which includes site preparation. The Projects include rooftop, carport, and ground-mounted solar with a combined generation capacity of 42.24 MW, as well as battery energy storage systems with a generation capacity of 21.76 MWh.

The Projects were previously updated in the following releases: Jordan Rd 1 and 2, Elmira, Newark and Camp Smith.

Once operational, the Projects are expected to deliver enough energy to power approximately 5,280 homes annually, and several of these Projects will be operated as community solar projects. Community solar is a solar photovoltaic system interconnected directly to the local electricity grid via distribution lines. Once the system is placed into service by the utility and generating electricity, clean energy from the site feeds into the local power grid. Depending on the size and number of panels the project has, dozens or even hundreds of renters, homeowners and electricity customers can save money from the electricity that is generated by the project. By subscribing to a project, a homeowner earns credits on their electric bill every month from their portion of the solar that's generated by the project, accessing the benefits of solar without installing panels on their home. This allows homeowners to realize a reduced cost per kW/hour from the power they consume versus standard utility rates.

PowerBank's proven expertise, with over 100 MW of completed projects and a development pipeline exceeding 1 GW, underpins the project's execution. Strategic partnerships and institutional-grade development capabilities position PowerBank to deliver reliable, high-impact renewable energy solutions.

The Projects advance New York's ambitious Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal of 6 GW of solar capacity by 2025. As a national leader in community solar, New York accounts for nearly one-third of the United States' 6.2 GW of installed solar capacity, and PowerBank is honored to contribute to this transformative milestone.

There are several risks associated with the development of the Projects. These Projects require financing and final permits to commence construction. PowerBank intends to either finance these projects directly to be owned as IPP assets, sell Projects to third parties and continue as EPC contractor or some combination of these two strategies. As a result the development of any project is subject to receipt of a community solar contract, receipt of required permits, the availability of third-party financing arrangements for the Company and the risks associated with the construction of a solar power project. In addition, governments may revise, reduce or eliminate incentives and policy support schemes for solar power, which could result in future projects no longer being economic. Please refer to "Forward-Looking Statements" for additional discussion of the assumptions and risk factors associated with the Projects and statements made in this press release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information ?within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking ?statements") that relate to the Company's current expectations and views of future events. ?Any statements that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, ?objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, through the ?use of words or phrases such as "will likely result", "are expected to", "expects", "will ?continue", "is anticipated", "anticipates", "believes", "estimated", "intends", "plans", "forecast", ??"projection", "strategy", "objective" and "outlook") are not historical facts and may be ?forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties ?which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in ?such forward-looking statements. In particular and without limitation, this news release ?contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the Company's expectations regarding its industry trends and overall market growth; the Company's growth strategies the expected energy production from the solar power projects mentioned in this press release; the details of mobilization activities; the number of homes expected to be powered; the expected savings for local residents; the receipt of additional project incentives; and the size of the Company's development pipeline. No assurance ?can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking ?statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These ?statements speak only as of the date of this news release.?

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. In making the forward looking statements included in this news release, the Company has made various material assumptions, including but not limited to: obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals; that regulatory requirements will be maintained; general business and economic conditions; the Company's ability to successfully execute its plans and intentions; the availability of financing on reasonable terms; the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled staff; market competition; the products and services offered by the Company's competitors; that the Company's current good relationships with its service providers and other third parties will be maintained; and government subsidies and funding for renewable energy will continue as currently contemplated. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect, and the Company cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, including those listed under "Forward-?Looking Statements" and "Risk ?Factors" in the Company's most recently completed Annual Information Form, and other public filings of the Company, which include: the Company may be adversely affected by volatile solar power market and industry conditions; the execution of the Company's growth strategy depends upon the continued availability of third-party financing arrangements; the Company's future success depends partly on its ability to expand the pipeline of its energy business in several key markets; governments may revise, reduce or eliminate incentives and policy support schemes for solar and battery storage power; general global economic conditions may have an adverse impact on our operating performance and results of operations; the Company's project development and construction activities may not be successful; developing and operating solar Project exposes the Company to various risks; the Company faces a number of risks involving Power Purchase Agreements ("PPAs") and project-level financing arrangements; any changes to the laws, regulations and policies that the Company is subject to may present technical, regulatory and economic barriers to the purchase and use of solar power; the markets in which the Company competes are highly competitive and evolving quickly; an anti-circumvention investigation could adversely affect the Company by potentially raising the prices of key supplies for the construction of solar power projects; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; a change in the Company's effective tax rate can have a significant adverse impact on its business; seasonal variations in demand linked to construction cycles and weather conditions may influence the Company's results of operations; the Company may be unable to generate sufficient cash flows or have access to external financing; the Company may incur substantial additional indebtedness in the future; the Company is subject to risks from supply chain issues; risks related to inflation and tariffs; unexpected warranty expenses that may not be adequately covered by the Company's insurance policies; if the Company is unable to attract and retain key personnel, it may not be able to compete effectively in the renewable energy market; there are a limited number of purchasers of utility-scale quantities of electricity; compliance with environmental laws and regulations can be expensive; corporate responsibility may adversely impose additional costs; the future impact of any global pandemic on the Company is unknown at this time; the Company has limited insurance coverage; the Company will be reliant on information technology systems and may be subject to damaging cyberattacks; the Company may become subject to litigation; there is no guarantee on how the Company will use its available funds; the Company will continue to sell securities for cash to fund operations, capital expansion, mergers and acquisitions that will dilute the current shareholders; and future dilution as a result of financings.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any ?forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or ?otherwise, except as may be required by law. New factors emerge from time to time, and it ?is not possible for the Company to predict all of them, or assess the impact of each such ?factor or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to ?differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Any forward-?looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by ?this cautionary statement.?

SOURCE PowerBank Corporation