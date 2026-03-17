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PR Newswire
17.03.2026 13:24 Uhr
178 Leser
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Phemex Astral Trading League Launches $450,000 Pisces Season

APIA, Samoa, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, announces the commencement of the "Pisces" season of its flagship Phemex Astral Trading League, reinforcing its commitment to strategy-driven execution with a massive $450,000 prize pool. This celestial-themed tournament positions Phemex as the premier global arena for traders who prioritize technical precision and disciplined strategy over market speculation.

Phemex Astral Trading League Launches $450,000 Pisces Season

The Astral Trading League represents a strategic evolution in professional competition, moving beyond simple volume metrics to honor the multifaceted nature of market mastery. Throughout the Pisces season, which runs from March 16 to April 12, the league evaluates participants through a sophisticated framework that balances capital efficiency with execution consistency. This dual-track structure allows both tactical retail traders and institutional-grade participants to demonstrate their edge within a unified, high-performance ecosystem.

By integrating celestial symbolism with institutional-grade infrastructure, Phemex encourages a "Strategy-First" mental model, where the fluidity and depth of the Pisces season mirror the complexities of the 2026 global markets. The tournament offers a dynamic reward environment where consistent performance across daily, weekly, and monthly cycles is met with significant incentives, further empowered by a gamified layer of discovery that rewards active engagement and platform loyalty.

This initiative is a testament to Phemex's broader commitment to building a transparent, AI-native financial infrastructure. In an era of increasing market volatility, the Astral Trading League serves as a professional benchmark, providing the tools and the stage for the world's elite traders to transform their disciplined strategies into tangible success.

About Phemex
Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

For more information, please visit: https://phemex.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2935840/Phemex_Astral_Trading_League_Launches__450_000_Pisces_Season.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2819516/Phemex_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phemex-astral-trading-league-launches-450-000-pisces-season-302715977.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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