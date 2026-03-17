Path Fertility: A New Peer-Reviewed Report Highlights the Reality Facing Some Couples and the Information Your Infertility Doctor May Not Be Telling You

According to data from a new peer-reviewed, real-world study, the "standard" Semen Analysis test can come back "normal" and still miss problems that affect a couple's chances of getting pregnant.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / According to Path Fertility, a newly published, peer-reviewed study in the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics reports that a routine Semen Analysis can return "normal" results while still missing sperm-quality issues that may affect whether some common fertility treatments work.

As a result, this reality about the "Standard of Care" Semen Analysis tests used by most fertility clinics and doctors belies the emerging data that such tests were not designed to provide all the information needed to make informed decisions, says Andy Olson, Path Fertility's CEO and Co-Founder.

"This new study reinforces what so many couples experience firsthand: a 'normal' Semen Analysis doesn't always come with all the answers," Olson said. "In fact, our review of the clinical data shows that up to 25% of men with a 'normal' Semen Analysis result have sperm that are incapable of producing a healthy pregnancy without intervention via advanced fertility techniques."

PHOTO CAPTION: Andy Olson, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Path Fertility. March 2026

As shown in the JARG article, the study analyzed outcomes from 537 couples treated at 10 U.S. fertility clinics and evaluated results from an epigenetic sperm-quality test alongside treatment outcomes.

In the study's real-world dataset, researchers reported a clear pattern: when men had an Abnormal result on the epigenetic sperm-quality test, no pregnancies were recorded from intrauterine insemination (placing prepared sperm into the uterus around the time of ovulation) in the outcomes captured.

By contrast, outcomes for in vitro fertilization (a process where eggs are retrieved and fertilized in a lab) using intracytoplasmic sperm injection (a common technique where a clinician injects a single sperm into an egg to help fertilization occur) did not show a meaningful difference based on the epigenetic result.

"Let me be clear: this does not mean fertility doctors are doing anything wrong," added Kristin Brogaard, Ph.D., Path Fertility's Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder. "Semen Analysis is the accepted Standard of Care in addressing infertility issues, and it provides important information about sperm count, movement, and shape.

"The challenge, however, is that the Semen Analysis test was not designed to directly measure how well sperm function in the steps required for conception. We believe that couples deserve clear information so they can have better conversations with their clinicians about what to try next."

PHOTO CAPTION: Kristin Brogaard, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder of Path Fertility. March 2026

What Semen Analysis Can Show and What it Cannot

A Semen Analysis is widely used in fertility care because it helps clinicians assess basic sperm parameters, including how many sperm are present, how they move, and how they look.

But a Semen Analysis does not directly answer the question most couples care about the most:

Can these sperm successfully do the work required to create a pregnancy, especially with less-invasive treatments like intrauterine insemination?

In fact, most fertility professionals acknowledge that some sperm can appear "normal" with a Semen Analysis test while still struggling with key functions required for conception, including:

Finding the egg,

Binding to the egg,

Penetrating the egg, and

Fertilizing the egg.

What the JARG Study Evaluated, in Plain English

The JARG study focused on a sperm test based on epigenetics, which is a way scientists study chemical markers that help regulate how genes behave. Epigenetics do not change DNA itself. In fact, in sperm, these markers can reflect whether sperm are more or less likely to function as needed for conception.

The JARG report follows two additional peer-reviewed studies published in 2023 in F&S Science and in Frontiers in Genetics, respectively, which align with the JARG report's central takeaway - that Semen Analysis alone may miss important sperm-quality factors in some couples.

VIDEO CAPTION - Path Fertility's "SpermQT vs. Standard Semen Analysis: What's the Difference?" video, which can be found on YouTube here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQDm7hngzBk.

SpermQT, offered by Path Fertility, is designed to complement Semen Analysis by adding this additional layer of information about sperm quality and function.

Why this Matters for Couples Struggling with Infertility

Many couples spend months or years cycling through uncertainty after being told that tests look "normal," even when pregnancy does not happen.

The takeaway for mainstream readers is straightforward: a normal Semen Analysis result is not always the end of the male-fertility conversation.

This new JARG study adds real-world evidence that additional sperm-quality information may help couples and clinicians set expectations earlier, particularly when deciding whether to keep trying intrauterine insemination or consider moving sooner to more advanced approaches such as in vitro fertilization.

PHOTO CAPTION: The at-home version of the SpermQT test from Path Fertility. March 2026

Responsible Interpretation

This JARG study reports real-world associations across clinics and treatments, but it does not tell any individual couple what they should do.

Patients should discuss testing and treatment options with a qualified clinician who can consider the full medical picture of both partners.

About Path Fertility and SpermQT

Path Fertility is focused on raising the standard of care in male fertility by providing deeper insight into sperm quality and function. SpermQT is a sperm quality test based on epigenetic DNA-markers and is designed to complement Semen Analysis by adding information related to sperm function.

NOTE: Published Studies Referenced in this Release

Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics ( JARG ) , 2026: "Epigenetic sperm quality testing for predicting fertility treatment success: a real-world and multi-site analysis."

F&S Science , 2023: "Epigenetic determinants of reproductive potential augment the predictive ability of the semen analysis."

Frontiers in Genetics, 2023: "Tissue-specific DNA methylation variability and its potential clinical value."

Path Fertility, SpermQT and Path Fertility logos are each trademarks of Inherent Biosciences, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

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Media Contact: David Politis, me@davidpolitis.com, +1-801-556-8184

SOURCE: Path Fertility

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/a-new-peer-reviewed-report-highlights-the-reality-facing-some-couples-1148432