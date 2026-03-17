Path Fertility Releases its SpermQT Facts Sheet

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Path FertilityTM, an epigenetics-driven fertility technology company, today unveiled its SpermQT TM Facts Sheet , a copy of which is embedded below within this news release.

BEGINNING OF Path Fertility's SpermQT Facts Sheet .

SpermQTIntroduction

SpermQT is a clinically validated epigenetic sperm quality test from Path Fertility designed to help answer a practical question in fertility care: Are sperm likely to function well enough to support pregnancy, even when Semen Analysis results look "Normal"?

Traditional Semen Analysis testing is still the "Standard of Care" in fertility circles. It measures sperm count, movement, and shape. Conversely, SpermQT adds an additional layer of insight by analyzing sperm DNA methylation patterns associated with sperm function, i.e., the presence of certain DNA abnormalities in sperm.

The Problem Addressed

Many couples spend months making decisions based on incomplete information about male fertility. Common patterns include:

Semen Analysis comes back "Normal," but pregnancy still does not happen;

A couple is labeled "unexplained infertility" and treatment escalates without more clear male-factor insights;

Couples repeat time-consuming cycles and procedures without better diagnostics to guide next steps; and

Decisions around intrauterine insemination (IUI) are made with limited ability to predict success.

PHOTO CAPTION: SpermQT overview page from Path Fertility. March 2026

Couples that Can Benefit from SpermQT

SpermQT is especially relevant for:

Couples exploring fertility options that want better clarity earlier in the process;

Couples diagnosed with unexplained infertility, including cases with "Normal" Semen Analysis results;

Couples considering intrauterine insemination (IUI), a procedure where prepared sperm is placed into the uterus during ovulation;

Couples that need clearer guidance on what to do after experiencing failed IUIs; and

Healthcare professionals and providers seeking a more complete initial male fertility workup beyond Semen Analysis alone.

What SpermQT Measures

SpermQT analyzes epigenetic patterns (DNA methylation) in sperm. These patterns are associated with the biological steps sperm must complete to support pregnancy, often described as:

Find an egg,

Bind to an egg,

Penetrate an egg, and

Fertilize an egg.

SpermQT evaluates DNA methylation dysregulation across 1,200+ genes linked to sperm function.

VIDEO CAPTION - Path Fertility's "SpermQT: A NEW KIND OF SPERM TEST" video, also found on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHvFUEBctTs.

SpermQT Test Results

SpermQT results are delivered in three categories:

Excellent

Normal

Abnormal

Key Takeaways, in Plain English

SpermQT is designed to add functional insight that Semen Analysis does not measure.

An Abnormal SpermQT result can provide a signal that sperm function may be contributing to infertility, even when Semen Analysis results are listed as "Normal."

SpermQT is positioned as an early, complementary test to help guide decision-making around IUI planning and next-step conversations.

Key Clinical Insights

A review of the clinical data shows that SpermQT is positioned to help in three specific ways -

Prediction for IUI planning:

Published clinical data reports statistically significant differences in pregnancy and live birth outcomes across SpermQT result tiers in IUI settings. Identifying "hidden" male-factor risk missed by Semen Analysis tests:

Path Fertility states that many Abnormal SpermQT results occur in men whose semen parameters appear normal on Semen Analysis, including the commonly cited "4 out of 5" framing. IVF with ICSI context:

Published findings suggest that in certain datasets, IVF with ICSI may reduce or overcome outcome differences associated with Abnormal SpermQT results.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF): eggs are retrieved and fertilized in a lab, then an embryo is transferred to the uterus.

Conversely, Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI): a technique used with IVF where a single sperm is injected directly into an egg.

When to Use SpermQT (Practical Guidance)

Consider SpermQT when:

Semen Analysis results are Normal but pregnancy is not happening;

IUIs have failed and you need more insight into whether to continue IUI or move forward;

Clearer guidance is needed before investing time and money into IUI cycles; and

A more complete male-factor picture is desired earlier in the fertility workup.

{NOTE: SpermQT is not a replacement for Semen Analysis. It is intended to complement the traditional "Standard of Care" available via traditional Semen Analysis with functional insights.}

How It Works

Sample collected, followed by

? Lab analysis of sperm DNA methylation patterns

? SpermQT tier result (Excellent, Normal, Abnormal)

? Patient and provider use results to inform next steps, including IUI planning and whether IVF options should be discussed

SpermQT Ordering and Pricing

SpermQT is physician ordered, with samples collected at home or in a clinic, with results typically available within 2 weeks.

Cash-pay Price: $385

With Semen Analysis bundle: $499

{NOTE: Many organizations cover the cost of SpermQT tests through their insurance/benefits programs. Couples faced with infertility challenges are encouraged to check with their insurance providers and/or Human Resources representative(s) to learn more.}

PHOTO CAPTION: The SpermQT at-home test from Path Fertility. March 2026

Contacts

Web: PathFertility.com

Provider support: Via Path Fertility

PR/Media Contact: David Politis, me@davidpolitis.com, +1-801-556-8184

END OF Path Fertility's SpermQT Facts Sheet AND COMPLETION OF THE NEWS RELEASE BELOW

About Path Fertility and SpermQT

Path Fertility is focused on raising the "Standard of Care" in male fertility by providing deeper insight into sperm quality and function. As such, SpermQT is a sperm quality test based on epigenetic DNA-markers and is designed to complement Semen Analysis by adding new information related to sperm function.

Path Fertility, SpermQT, and the Path Fertility logos are trademarks of Inherent Biosciences, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

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Media Contact: David Politis, me@davidpolitis.com, +1-801-556-8184

SOURCE: Path Fertility

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/path-fertility-releases-its-spermqt-facts-sheet-1148437