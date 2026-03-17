Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Confirms ZVS PCS1000 Prototype on Track for June 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (CSE:HEAT)(OTCQB:HLRTF)(FRA:7HI) ("Hillcrest" or the "Company") today provided a development update confirming that its ZVS PCS1000 Grid Power Conversion System prototype remains on schedule, with the system expected to be ready for customer and partner demonstrations at the Company's facility in Vancouver, British Columbia and at Systematec GmbH's facility in Germany in June 2026.

The PCS1000 is Hillcrest's purpose-built, 200 kW, 1000V inverter prototype built on the Company's proprietary Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) technology platform and designed for stationary and grid-connected applications. The PCS1000 is designed to deliver greater than 99% peak conversion efficiency - representing a meaningful improvement over the 95-98% industry standard - along with materially lower electromagnetic interference (EMI), more compact passive components, and a scalable modular architecture capable of supporting loads up to 1.2 MW.

The PCS1000 prototype is designed to align with the Open Compute Project (OCP) 800V data center sidecar power architecture - an emerging standard being advanced by technology leaders including Meta, Microsoft, Intel, and NVIDIA - providing the high-efficiency, low-EMI AC-DC power conversion that high-density AI data center infrastructure requires.

In parallel, the PCS1000 is also being designed to be compatible with UL1741 certification requirements, the applicable North America standard governing grid interconnection for distributed energy resources. This positions the Company to more efficiently adapt and pivot between commercial development opportunities across grid-connected applications including energy storage systems, microgrids, and related critical infrastructure opportunities.

The PCS1000 demonstration program has generated significant interest from prospective customers and strategic partners. The Company is currently in active discussions with a number of parties across the data center, energy storage and other grid-connected applications markets regarding demonstration opportunities.

"Approaching this milestone is an important step toward commercial readiness," said Don Currie, CEO and Director of Hillcrest Energy Technologies. "The PCS1000 represents years of engineering work, and we look forward to demonstrating its performance to customers and partners at our facilities in Vancouver and Germany."

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a Canadian clean technology company focused on providing advanced power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future.

Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF," and on the Frankfurt Exchange as "7HI." For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Don Currie

info@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 604-609-0006

Toll-free: 1-855-609-0006

Public Relations

Jamie L. Hogue

jhogue@hillcrestenergy.tech

O: +1 602-793-9481

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "intends," "is expected," "potential," "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "should," "would," "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information is provided as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking information reflects our current expectations and assumptions and is subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. No assurance can be given that these assumptions will prove correct. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Investors are advised to consider the risk factors under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's MD&A for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, available at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ for a discussion of the factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

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SOURCE: Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hillcrest-energy-technologies-confirms-zvs-pcs1000-prototype-on-t-1148219