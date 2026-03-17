Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.: Aspire Biopharma's Subsidiary, Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company, Appoints John Choe as Western Sales Director

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire"), wholly owned subsidiary, Buzz Bomb Caffeine Company, has appointed 25-year industry veteran John Choe as Western Sales Director. Choe joins the leadership team with a distinguished career of scaling consumer brands and leading high-performance teams across the retail and beverage sectors.

Choe joins Buzz Bomb following a successful tenure as District Manager at Yerbaé (2016-2025), where he specialized in the natural energy drink category, achieving a 70% increase in overall sales within a highly competitive market. He accomplished this by spearheading the development of brand ambassador programs and innovative marketing tools tailored to both identified and untapped consumer segments. His strategic use of S.W.O.T. analysis and his ability to navigate complex DSD (Direct Store Delivery) and wholesale relationships with partners like WinCo, KeHE, and Kroger was instrumental to his success.

"John's deep expertise in the beverage and retail sectors, combined with a visionary approach to market analysis and consumer engagement, makes him an ideal leader to spearhead our sales strategy in the western United States," stated Kraig Higginson, Interim CEO of Aspire Biopharma. "The ability to build productive relationships and a creative approach to reaching both identified and untapped consumer segments will be instrumental as the brand continues to scale."

Choe's extensive background includes pivotal roles at global brands such as:

Nike (1999-2005): Managed major accounts like Nordstrom and specialized in futures ordering across Northern and Southern California.

Mars Candy (2005-2009): Led sales and merchandising efforts for massive retail outlets including Walmart, Target, and Safeway.

Bosch (2009-2012): Spearheaded training and product education for retail giants Home Depot, Lowe's, and Ace Hardware.

With 11 years of dedicated supervisory experience, Choe is a specialist in hiring, mentoring, and coaching direct reports to peak performance. His leadership style emphasizes compliance, accountability, and the development of talent. Furthermore, his fluency in Korean, Chinese, and Japanese provides a unique edge in engaging with diverse markets.

"I am thrilled to join BUZZ BOMB at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory," said John Choe. "The energy category is evolving quickly, and I look forward to leveraging my experience in retail partnerships to expand our footprint and bring Buzz Bomb's innovative products to a wider audience."

John Choe holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from the University of Utah.

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About Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

Aspire Biopharma delivers supplements to the body rapidly and precisely.

For more information, please visit www.aspirebiolabs.com

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SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspire-biopharmas-subsidiary-buzz-bomb-caffeine-company-appoints-john-1148239